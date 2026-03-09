2nd Annual Chesterton Classic

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About this event
• Business name/logo on the Chesterton Academy website Events Page
• Social media spotlight thanking your business
• Premier placement on a large sign at the entrance to Eagle Point Golf Club
• Free entry for one 4-man team
• Name/logo on a large sponsor sign at the course entrance
• Name/logo on the Chesterton website for one year
• Social media thank-you post
• Option to host a tent & table or activity raising funds at your sponsored hole
• Opportunity to add a promo item to player swag bags
• Sponsor sign displayed at a designated hole
• Social media thank-you
• Recognition in printed event program
• Option to host a tent & table or activity raising funds at your sponsored hole
• Help cover the cost for 1 Chesterton student to play in the tournament
• Name recognition on a “Student Sponsor” group sign at the tournament
• Social media thank-you for supporting our students
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!