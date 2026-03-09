Chesterton Academy of the Rogue Valley

Hosted by

Chesterton Academy of the Rogue Valley

About this event

2nd Annual Chesterton Classic

Single Registration
$125
Title Sponsor
$2,000

• Business name/logo on the Chesterton Academy website Events Page

• Social media spotlight thanking your business

• Premier placement on a large sign at the entrance to Eagle Point Golf Club

• Free entry for one 4-man team

Premium Sponsor
$1,000

• Name/logo on a large sponsor sign at the course entrance

• Name/logo on the Chesterton website for one year

• Social media thank-you post

• Option to host a tent & table or activity raising funds at your sponsored hole

• Opportunity to add a promo item to player swag bags

Hole Sponsor
$500

• Sponsor sign displayed at a designated hole

• Social media thank-you

• Recognition in printed event program

• Option to host a tent & table or activity raising funds at your sponsored hole

Student Sponsor
$125

• Help cover the cost for 1 Chesterton student to play in the tournament

• Name recognition on a “Student Sponsor” group sign at the tournament

• Social media thank-you for supporting our students

4-man team
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!