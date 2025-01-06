2nd Annual Chuck Drury Memorial Golf Tournament Sponsorship Registration

201 Pattonwood Dr

Southington, CT 06489, USA

Platinum Tier Hole Sponsor
$2,000
EXCLUSIVE Sponsor one of 18 holes on the course • Sign with company logo displayed at sponsored hole. • Sign with company logo displayed at coordinating tee • Banner with company logo displayed at entrance to Course. This banner will also be displayed at SHS for the entire Football season. • Golf Fees for 2 with lite breakfast, Frankies Lunch and Dinner, 2 custom golf polos • Website and social media recognition • Company provided banner at the Hole (optional) • VIP Registration
Gold Tier Hole Sponsor
$1,500
EXCLUSIVE Sponsor one of 18 holes on the course • Sign with company logo displayed at sponsored hole • Sign with company logo displayed at coordinating tee • Banner with company logo displayed at entrance to Course. • Social media recognition • Company provided banner at the Hole (optional)
Beverage Cart Sponsor
$300
Sponsor a beverage cart on the course (8 available) • Logo sign included on one beverage cart • Social media recognition
Sign Sponsor
$150
Sponsor a Sign along the cart path. • Sign with company logo displayed along the cart path. • Social media recognition
Swag Bag Sponsor
$1,500
Sponsor Golfer Swag Bags (1 available) • All golfer swag bags will have your company logo • Banner with company logo displayed at entrance of course • Social media recognition

