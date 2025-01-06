2nd Annual Chuck Drury Memorial Golf Tournament Sponsorship Registration

EXCLUSIVE Sponsor one of 18 holes on the course
• Sign with company logo displayed at sponsored hole.
• Sign with company logo displayed at coordinating tee
• Banner with company logo displayed at entrance to Course.
This banner will also be displayed at SHS for the entire Football season.
• Golf Fees for 2 with lite breakfast, Frankies Lunch and Dinner, 2 custom golf polos
• Website and social media recognition
• Company provided banner at the Hole (optional)
• VIP Registration
Gold Tier Hole Sponsor
$1,500
EXCLUSIVE Sponsor one of 18 holes on the course
• Sign with company logo displayed at sponsored hole
• Sign with company logo displayed at coordinating tee
• Banner with company logo displayed at entrance to Course.
• Social media recognition
• Company provided banner at the Hole (optional)
Beverage Cart Sponsor
$300
Sponsor a beverage cart on the course (8 available)
• Logo sign included on one beverage cart
• Social media recognition
Sign Sponsor
$150
Sponsor a Sign along the cart path.
• Sign with company logo displayed along the cart path.
• Social media recognition
Swag Bag Sponsor
$1,500
Sponsor Golfer Swag Bags (1 available)
• All golfer swag bags will have your company logo
• Banner with company logo displayed at entrance of course
• Social media recognition
