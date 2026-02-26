2nd Annual Clay Shooting Competition

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About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Presented by: (your organization) on event flyer
2 teams included (8 shooters), $1,700 value
Table set up in clubhouse with your representative
1 team included (4 shooters), $850 value
Table set up in clubhouse with your representative
1 team included (4 shooters), $850 value
Display your banner at Ammo Table
Company logo on boxes of ammo
1 team included (4 shooters), $850 value
Your organization’s information posted on lunch tables
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