Safe Animal Shelter Of Orange Park Inc

Hosted by

Safe Animal Shelter Of Orange Park Inc

About this event

2nd Annual Clay Shooting Competition

12125 New Berlin Rd

Jacksonville, FL 32226, USA

Team of 4
$850

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Title Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Presented by: (your organization) on event flyer

2 teams included (8 shooters), $1,700 value

Table set up in clubhouse with your representative

Platinum Sponsor
$2,500

1 team included (4 shooters), $850 value
Table set up in clubhouse with your representative

Ammo Sponsor
$2,500

1 team included (4 shooters), $850 value

Display your banner at Ammo Table

Company logo on boxes of ammo

Lunch Sponsor
$2,500

1 team included (4 shooters), $850 value

Your organization’s information posted on lunch tables

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!