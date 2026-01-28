Clubhouse Stix

Hosted by

Clubhouse Stix

About this event

Sponsorship Opportunities for the 2nd Annual Clubhouse Stix Benefit Golf Tournament Presented by Ally Medical Emergency Room

1433 Cool Spring Way

Georgetown, TX 78633, USA

Breakfast/Lunch Sponsor
$3,000

-Provides pre round breakfast and post round lunch.

-(1) 4some for golf

- Signage with company logo at both breakfast and lunch stations

-Company Shoutout as food sponsor at preround announcements and during post round lunch

-Banner at Stix facility throughout of 2026

-Social media shoutout

-Company logo on tournament Sponsorship Banners

Beverage Cart Sponsor
$2,500

-Provides beverages throughout the day

-(1) 4some for golf
-Beverage Cart Signage w/ company logo

-Company shoutout as beverage sponsor at pre round Announcements

-Banner at Stix Facility throughout 2026
-Social Media Shout out
-Company Logo on Tournament Sponsorship Banners

Gold Sponsorship
$1,250

-Includes 1 group of 4 golfers
-Company Logo on the Sponsorship Banner
-Social Media Recognition
-Includes Prime Hole Sponsorship (sole hole sponsor on hole with ability to set up tent/booth at that hole)

Long Drive Sponsorship
$1,000

-Signage placed at the Tee Box
-Sole Advertising at this hole
-Company logo on Tournament Banners
-This competition will be named after your company and referred to as such anytime this competition is referred to at the tournament, specifically at announcements before the round and at the prize ceremony after the round. Ex. “The {your company name} Longest drive competition…”

Prime Hole Sponsor
$450

-Sign With Company name and logo placed at the tee box of a hole
-Company has the option to set up a tent and provide marketing at this hole
-No other company can advertise on this hole
-Company logo on Tournament Banners

Hole Sponsor
$200

-Sign with Company logo placed at the tee box of a hole
-Company Logo on Tournament Banners

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