The Cooper Steadman Foundation
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The Cooper Steadman Foundation

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The Cooper Steadman Foundation

About this event

Sales closed

AM Silent Auction

RAW nutrition/BUM Energy basket item
RAW nutrition/BUM Energy basket
$30

Starting bid

1 canister birthday cake flavor protein powder, 1 canister raspberry cream pre workout, 12 pack of chocolate protein drinks, 12 pack of energy drinks

Monarch Country club golf foursome item
Monarch Country club golf foursome
$200

Starting bid

foursome for Monarch Country club

Cape Club foursome of golf item
Cape Club foursome of golf
$200

Starting bid

foursome of golf at Cape Club

PGA club golf foursome item
PGA club golf foursome
$200

Starting bid

foursome of golf at PGA club

Harbour Ridge golf foursome item
Harbour Ridge golf foursome
$200

Starting bid

foursome of golf at Harbour Ridge

Hammock Creek golf foursome item
Hammock Creek golf foursome
$200

Starting bid

foursome of golf at Hammock Creek

Custom Metal sign item
Custom Metal sign
$200

Starting bid

Provide your own logo or design to create something unique that reflects your style. Valued at $600

Discovery Flight experience item
Discovery Flight experience
$100

Starting bid

30 minute flight that gives you the opportunity to see the sky from the cockpit and really experience flying in the pilot's seat. Limited to individuals age 14 and up weighing less than 250 pounds. You may invite one guest for no additional cost.

Keys vacation getaway item
Keys vacation getaway item
Keys vacation getaway item
Keys vacation getaway
$1,000

Starting bid

Sat- Sat one week stay in Marathon in the Florida Keys! Stay in this 5 bed/5 bath house on a canal and close to a cut. Blackout dates apply, boat lift not included.

Game night basket item
Game night basket item
Game night basket
$50

Starting bid

Plenty of fun family games and snacks for the perfect family game night!

Med Spa Kit item
Med Spa Kit item
Med Spa Kit
$500

Starting bid

Helix Cool Peel CO2 treatment at The Collective Aesthetic valued at $1000, Healthy Glow spray tan, NvBoty Red light Therapy mask, Summer Fridays Essentials kit, La Roche-Posey Heal B5 Serum and so much more!!

Coffee Lovers basket item
Coffee Lovers basket item
Coffee Lovers basket
$50

Starting bid

Googan gift card, Carmela gift card, mugs, coffees, coffee bean grinder and more. A true coffee lovers dream.

Basket of date nights! item
Basket of date nights! item
Basket of date nights!
$150

Starting bid

Total value $500. Gift cards to Southern Salt and coffee, Heathcote Botanical Gardens, Sacred Grounds Cafe, Go Enjoy Restaurants, Longhorn Steak House, Movie Theater, 5 below, Coldstone Ice Cream, Target and Starbucks. Along with a few snacks.

Summer fun cooler item
Summer fun cooler
$75

Starting bid

90 Qt Igloo cooler, 2 towels, 2 yeti cookies, yeti shot glasses, handle of Titos, bottle of Jack Daniels, case on Michelob Ultras, Coke

Florida Art Escape item
Florida Art Escape item
Florida Art Escape
$10

Starting bid

Gift certificate good for 2 class/party with Ritaa the Artist at Florida Art Escape. $70 value

Fireball Cooler item
Fireball Cooler
$20

Starting bid

Fireball cooling system cooler and bottle of Fireball

Dogs R Family 2 Boarding item
Dogs R Family 2 Boarding
$100

Starting bid

$500 value for dog boarding at Dogs R Family 2!

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