AM Silent Auction

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1 canister birthday cake flavor protein powder, 1 canister raspberry cream pre workout, 12 pack of chocolate protein drinks, 12 pack of energy drinks
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foursome for Monarch Country club
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foursome of golf at Cape Club
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foursome of golf at PGA club
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foursome of golf at Harbour Ridge
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foursome of golf at Hammock Creek
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Provide your own logo or design to create something unique that reflects your style. Valued at $600
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30 minute flight that gives you the opportunity to see the sky from the cockpit and really experience flying in the pilot's seat. Limited to individuals age 14 and up weighing less than 250 pounds. You may invite one guest for no additional cost.
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Sat- Sat one week stay in Marathon in the Florida Keys! Stay in this 5 bed/5 bath house on a canal and close to a cut. Blackout dates apply, boat lift not included.
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Plenty of fun family games and snacks for the perfect family game night!
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Helix Cool Peel CO2 treatment at The Collective Aesthetic valued at $1000, Healthy Glow spray tan, NvBoty Red light Therapy mask, Summer Fridays Essentials kit, La Roche-Posey Heal B5 Serum and so much more!!
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Googan gift card, Carmela gift card, mugs, coffees, coffee bean grinder and more. A true coffee lovers dream.
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Total value $500. Gift cards to Southern Salt and coffee, Heathcote Botanical Gardens, Sacred Grounds Cafe, Go Enjoy Restaurants, Longhorn Steak House, Movie Theater, 5 below, Coldstone Ice Cream, Target and Starbucks. Along with a few snacks.
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90 Qt Igloo cooler, 2 towels, 2 yeti cookies, yeti shot glasses, handle of Titos, bottle of Jack Daniels, case on Michelob Ultras, Coke
Starting bid
Gift certificate good for 2 class/party with Ritaa the Artist at Florida Art Escape. $70 value
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Fireball cooling system cooler and bottle of Fireball
Starting bid
$500 value for dog boarding at Dogs R Family 2!
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