PM Silent Auction

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1 canister of rocky road protein powder, 1 canister of watermelon grape pre workout, 12 pack of chocolate protein shakes, 12 pack of BUM energy drinks
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Monarch Country Club foursome
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Golf foursome at Willoughby Golf club
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golf foursome at Point West Golf club
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Foursome of golf at Yacht and Country Club
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Shampoo, haircut, and blow-dry with Renee at the Boho Blonde Suites
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spa pedicure at Tiffany nail and spa
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$100 AMC theaters gift card, snacks and candy
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$25 gift card, 2 bottles of Jim Beam, 2 whiskey glasses, T-shirt
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Ideal for food lovers, this basket includes assorted snacks and gift cards to popular eateries. Enjoy two $25 gift cards to Lynora's for Italian cuisine, four $25 gift cards to Spritz Restaurant, four $25 gift cards to Kyle G's Group, and a $100 gift card to Burger Daddy. Total value $350
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Assorted Italian items including pastas, chocolates, and jarred items
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Basket includes $50 Amazon, $50 Lets eat, $25 five guys, $50 One Card, $50 dinner and a movie, $25 Steak and Shake, $50 various snacks and basket. Total value $325
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Total value $140, cutting board, spoon rest, utensil set, kitchen shears, oven mitts, castle soap, glass soap dispenser, dish towels
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Get ready for nonstop laughter, creativity, and family fun! Inside you'll find an exciting mix of interactive games, creative activities, and sweet treats.
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$500 value for dog boarding at Dogs R Family 2!
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