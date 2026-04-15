The Cooper Steadman Foundation
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The Cooper Steadman Foundation

Hosted by

The Cooper Steadman Foundation

About this event

Sales closed

PM Silent Auction

Pick-up location

10942 NW Furyk Drive, Port St. Lucie, FL 34987, USA

Gift basket Raw Nutrition/ BUM Energy item
Gift basket Raw Nutrition/ BUM Energy
$20

Starting bid

1 canister of rocky road protein powder, 1 canister of watermelon grape pre workout, 12 pack of chocolate protein shakes, 12 pack of BUM energy drinks

Monarch golf foursome item
Monarch golf foursome
$200

Starting bid

Monarch Country Club foursome

Willoughby Golf foursome item
Willoughby Golf foursome
$200

Starting bid

Golf foursome at Willoughby Golf club

Point West Golf foursome item
Point West Golf foursome
$200

Starting bid

golf foursome at Point West Golf club

Yacht and Country club foursome item
Yacht and Country club foursome
$200

Starting bid

Foursome of golf at Yacht and Country Club

Boho Blonde Hair cut and Blowdry item
Boho Blonde Hair cut and Blowdry item
Boho Blonde Hair cut and Blowdry
$30

Starting bid

Shampoo, haircut, and blow-dry with Renee at the Boho Blonde Suites

Pedicure item
Pedicure
$10

Starting bid

spa pedicure at Tiffany nail and spa

Movie Certificate basket item
Movie Certificate basket
$20

Starting bid

$100 AMC theaters gift card, snacks and candy

Charlie's Bar Basket item
Charlie's Bar Basket item
Charlie's Bar Basket
$20

Starting bid

$25 gift card, 2 bottles of Jim Beam, 2 whiskey glasses, T-shirt

Dining around the town Basket item
Dining around the town Basket item
Dining around the town Basket
$100

Starting bid

Ideal for food lovers, this basket includes assorted snacks and gift cards to popular eateries. Enjoy two $25 gift cards to Lynora's for Italian cuisine, four $25 gift cards to Spritz Restaurant, four $25 gift cards to Kyle G's Group, and a $100 gift card to Burger Daddy. Total value $350

Italian Basket item
Italian Basket item
Italian Basket
$20

Starting bid

Assorted Italian items including pastas, chocolates, and jarred items

Snack and Splurge Basket item
Snack and Splurge Basket item
Snack and Splurge Basket
$100

Starting bid

Basket includes $50 Amazon, $50 Lets eat, $25 five guys, $50 One Card, $50 dinner and a movie, $25 Steak and Shake, $50 various snacks and basket. Total value $325

Household helper basket item
Household helper basket item
Household helper basket
$30

Starting bid

Total value $140, cutting board, spoon rest, utensil set, kitchen shears, oven mitts, castle soap, glass soap dispenser, dish towels

Family Game night item
Family Game night item
Family Game night
$100

Starting bid

Get ready for nonstop laughter, creativity, and family fun! Inside you'll find an exciting mix of interactive games, creative activities, and sweet treats.

Dogs R Family 2 Boarding item
Dogs R Family 2 Boarding
$100

Starting bid

$500 value for dog boarding at Dogs R Family 2!

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