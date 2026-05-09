Ddx3x Foundation

Hosted by

Ddx3x Foundation

About this event

2nd Annual DDX3X Fun Run

10900 Rockville Pike

North Bethesda, MD 20852, USA

General Admission
$30

We hope you can join us in person, but if not, please join us virtually and post your pictures on social media. All tickets include a commemorative DDX3X Fun Run T-shirt. If you don't want a shirt, please let me know via text/email.

Virtual Fun Runner/Walker
$38

This includes an envelope and postage to mail your T-shirt to you.

Sponsor Ticket
$100

We will share our list of sponsors on social media, in a newsletter, and at the event. If you are virtual, let us know so we can mail your t-shirt if you don't want a t-shirt, please let us know via text/email.

Add a donation for Ddx3x Foundation

$

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