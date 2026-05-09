2nd Annual DDX3X Fun Run

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About this event
We hope you can join us in person, but if not, please join us virtually and post your pictures on social media. All tickets include a commemorative DDX3X Fun Run T-shirt. If you don't want a shirt, please let me know via text/email.
This includes an envelope and postage to mail your T-shirt to you.
We will share our list of sponsors on social media, in a newsletter, and at the event. If you are virtual, let us know so we can mail your t-shirt if you don't want a t-shirt, please let us know via text/email.
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