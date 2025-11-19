Hosted by

St. Augustine Yacht Club Sailing Center, Inc.

About this event

2nd Annual Deck the Hulls - Silent Auction

Pick-up location

442 Ocean Vista Ave, St. Augustine, FL 32080, USA

SAYC Burgee Drinkware Gift Set
$30

Starting bid

Set Includes:

  • 1 - 25 oz vacuum insulated wine bottle
  • 2 - 10 oz matching stemless wine tumblers
  • Comes in an elegant black gift box
SAYCSC- Richardson Hat item
SAYCSC- Richardson Hat
$10

Starting bid

Customized Richardson Hat that is water-friendly with the SAYC Sailing Center logo and Burgee

$10

Starting bid

One $25 gift card for Caps

$10

Starting bid

One $25 gift card for Caps

Saint/River and Fort Gift Card - $50 item
Saint/River and Fort Gift Card - $50
$20

Starting bid

One $50 gift card that can be used at Saint or River and Fort

4 tickets to Third Space Improv show along with a book item
4 tickets to Third Space Improv show along with a book
$15

Starting bid

4 tickets to any Saturday night improv show at Third Space Improv along with a book

Alligator Farm - 4 One Day Adventure Passes item
Alligator Farm - 4 One Day Adventure Passes
$15

Starting bid

Helly Hansen - Men's Large Hoodie - Customized item
Helly Hansen - Men's Large Hoodie - Customized
$50

Starting bid

Designed for hikers, trail runners, and other outdoor enthusiasts. Wear it all year round as a layering piece or alone in warmer weather. It features raglan sleeves and a stretchy fabric for unrestricted movement. With mélange-effect, soft-touch fabric, and a fitted protective hood, this hoodie combines comfort and function for any outdoor activity. Comes customized with SAYC Sailing Center logo and Burgee!

Rooster - Customized 60L Bag
$50

Starting bid

Great bag with multiple compartments and a place to store your wet items. Comes customized with SAYC Sailing Center Logo and Burgee!

Aloha Bags - set of 3
$25

Starting bid

A set of 3 "splash proof" bags:

  • Mini Hip Pack
  • Travel Pouch
  • Day Tripper Tote
West Marine - Go Anywhere Bean Bag Chair
$25

Starting bid

Say goodbye to boring boating chairs and hello to the West Marine Teardrop Outdoor Beanbag Chair—your new go-to for ultimate comfort and style on the water! This chair isn’t just for lounging; it’s built to brave the elements and make every outdoor adventure more enjoyable.

Why You’ll Love It:

  • Versatile Comfort: Perfect for boat decks, docks, fire pits, and beyond! With a convenient on-the-go handle and tie-down straps, it stays put even in windy conditions, making it your reliable seat wherever you roam.
  • Lightweight and Durable: Measuring approximately 31"W x 28"D x 27"H and weighing just 5.75 lbs, this chair is easy to move yet rugged enough for any outdoor setting. Covered in premium marine-grade vinyl, it’s tough enough to withstand the weather and easy to spot clean.
  • Fluffy and Fun: Filled with just the right amount of beans to provide that perfect balance of comfort and support. No overstuffed, uncomfortable beanbags here—just plush relaxation!
  • Built to Last: Double-stitched with dual zippers for extra durability and long-lasting performance. The on-the-go handle makes it easy to transport, so you can bring your favorite chair along wherever you go.
Prohibition Kitchen/PK's Roosevelt Room/Pizzalley's - $25 item
Prohibition Kitchen/PK's Roosevelt Room/Pizzalley's - $25
$10

Starting bid

1 - $25 gift card that can be used at Prohibition Kitchen, PK's Roosevelt Room, or Pizzalley's Chianti Room!

Raw Elements Gift Set item
Raw Elements Gift Set
$25

Starting bid

Items included:

  • Tinted SPF Lip Pack
  • Face Stick - SPF 50
  • Face + Body Lotion - SPF 30
  • After Sun Body Gel
  • Tinted Facial Moisturizer - SPF 30
GREEN - Handmade Pouch - 7"X11" - made with recycled sails item
GREEN - Handmade Pouch - 7"X11" - made with recycled sails
$15

Starting bid

These beautiful 7"X11" pouches are hand made with recycled sails here in St. Augustine by Sarah Ponce/Pockets of Sage!

RED - Handmade Pouch - 7"X11" - made with recycled sails item
RED - Handmade Pouch - 7"X11" - made with recycled sails
$15

Starting bid

These beautiful 7"X11" pouches are hand made with recycled sails here in St. Augustine by Sarah Ponce/Pockets of Sage!

BLUE - Handmade Pouch - 7"X11" - made with recycled sails item
BLUE - Handmade Pouch - 7"X11" - made with recycled sails
$15

Starting bid

These beautiful 7"X11" pouches are hand made with recycled sails here in St. Augustine by Sarah Ponce/Pockets of Sage!

PURPLE - Handmade Pouch - 7"X11" - made with recycled sails item
PURPLE - Handmade Pouch - 7"X11" - made with recycled sails
$15

Starting bid

These beautiful 7"X11" pouches are hand made with recycled sails here in St. Augustine by Sarah Ponce/Pockets of Sage!

Make Space Workshop - Ceramic Class - $50 gift card item
Make Space Workshop - Ceramic Class - $50 gift card
$15

Starting bid

$50 gift card to use towards any class at Make Space Workshop here in St. Augustine


https://www.makespaceworkshop.com/

Fury St. Augustine - Live Music Sunset Sail for Two item
Fury St. Augustine - Live Music Sunset Sail for Two
$30

Starting bid

Step beyond the everyday with Fury Water Adventures.

On our Live Music Sunset Sail, you’ll be treated to the soulful melodies of St. Augustine’s finest musicians as the sky erupts in vibrant hues. Enjoy an array of refreshments, from crisp beers, wine, and margaritas paired with light snacks, all while soaking in the stunning views. 


Package includes passage for two a $120 Value.

Customized ROOSTER - Junior Small - Grey Aquafllece Top item
Customized ROOSTER - Junior Small - Grey Aquafllece Top
$35

Starting bid

Customized with the SAYC Sailing Center Logo on the back and Burgee on the sleeve

Customized ROOSTER - Junior Med - Pro Lite Aquafleece - PINK item
Customized ROOSTER - Junior Med - Pro Lite Aquafleece - PINK
$35

Starting bid

Customized with the SAYC Sailing Center Logo on the back and Burgee on the sleeve

Customized ROOSTER - Men - Aquafllece Hoodie - Teal item
Customized ROOSTER - Men - Aquafllece Hoodie - Teal
$50

Starting bid

Customized with SAYC Sailing Center logo and Burgee

Customized ROOSTER ACTIVE Aquafleece w/Zip - XL - BLUE item
Customized ROOSTER ACTIVE Aquafleece w/Zip - XL - BLUE
$25

Starting bid

Customized with SAYC Sailing Center logo and Burgee


SIGNAL BLUE COLOR

10 units Xeomin Tox/Hair Removal - Fountain of Youth Spa item
10 units Xeomin Tox/Hair Removal - Fountain of Youth Spa
$25

Starting bid

Fountain of youth spa - 10 units of Xeomin along with 1 treatment of laser hair removal on a small area (lip, chin, underarms, bikini). Laser Hair Removal offer only good for new clients only.

Fountain of Youth Spa - Peel & Go Facial item
Fountain of Youth Spa - Peel & Go Facial
$25

Starting bid

Fountain of Youth Spa - Peel and go facial along with 1 treatment of laser hair removal on a small area (lip, chin, underarms, bikini). Laser Hair Removal offer only good for new clients only.

Fountain of Youth Spa - $200 Laser Hair Removal item
Fountain of Youth Spa - $200 Laser Hair Removal
$25

Starting bid

$200 towards the purchase of Laser Hair Removal

St. Augustine Lighthouse Tickets item
St. Augustine Lighthouse Tickets
$10

Starting bid

4 General Admission Tickets

