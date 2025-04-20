🏌️‍♂️2nd Annual - Donald D. Stone Jr. Memorial Golf Tournament

Hosted by
About this event
Take your shot at winning BIG while supporting a great cause! 🎟️💸
Tickets for the Digital 50/50 Raffle are just $5 each and can be purchased online now through midnight during Moonlight & Mimosas.
Here’s the best part:
No need to be present to win!
The jackpot grows with every ticket sold!
We’ll update the prize total weekly on the Bridge the Weekend website.
The winner will be announced at midnight during Moonlight & Mimosas.
A check will be mailed to the winner within 7 days!
Get your tickets today — the more you buy, the bigger the jackpot!
Support the cause. Take the win. #BtW
Purchase a Mulligan to give yourself a second chance on a tough shot! Mulligans are $10 each, with a maximum of 2 Mulligans allowed per player. Each Mulligan allows you to replay a stroke without penalty. Mulligans can be purchased online during registration or at check-in on tournament day.
Join us in honoring the legacy of Brother Anthony Warren Chatman with this fun and impactful putting challenge! Participants pay a small fee for the chance to putt and win a bottle of spirits. Hit a bottle with your golf ball — and it’s yours to keep!
Entry Options:
🏆 Multiple winners throughout the event
🍾 Must be 21+ to claim any alcohol-related prize
💜 All proceeds benefit The Bridge Builder Collective’s youth and community programs
This is more than just a game — it's a tribute to a man who lived a life of purpose and service. Come ready to putt, win, and remember.
Sponsor the golf carts used during the tournament with signage recognizing your support. (This option does not include a team.) NOTE: Please email a digital copy of your company's logo and your business contact information to [email protected] no later than two weeks before the tournament.
Register as an individual and enjoy a full day of golf, including breakfast, on-course snacks, beer and beverages, lunch, golf cart use, and entry into door prize drawings. Single players will be assigned to a team.
Hole Sponsors receive signage at a designated hole along with recognition on the event website and social media. (This option does not include a team.) NOTE: Please email a digital copy of your company's logo and your business contact information to [email protected] no later than two weeks before the tournament.
Register a team of four players and enjoy breakfast, on-course snacks, beer and beverages, lunch, swag bags, tournament golf towels, golf cart use, door prize entries, and eligibility for team trophies and contests.
Includes one team (4 players) with all player benefits. Sponsorship includes signage on a shared sponsor banner and recognition on the event website and social media. NOTE: Please email a digital copy of your company's logo and your business contact information to [email protected] no later than two weeks before the tournament.
Includes one team (4 players) with full player benefits. Sponsorship includes exclusive hole sponsorship and recognition on the event website and social media. NOTE: Please email a digital copy of your company's logo and your business contact information to [email protected] no later than two weeks before the tournament.
Includes one team (4 players) with full player perks. Sponsorship includes a premium hole sponsorship and golf cart signage, plus recognition on the event website and social media. NOTE: Please email a digital copy of your company's logo and your business contact information to [email protected] no later than two weeks before the tournament.
Includes one team (4 players) with all player benefits. Sponsorship includes your logo featured on tournament golf towels distributed to players, along with recognition on the event website and social media. NOTE: Please email a digital copy of your company's logo and your business contact information to [email protected] no later than two weeks before the tournament.
Includes one team (4 players) with full player benefits. Your brand will be featured on golf balls provided to each player (or promotional signage if branded balls are unavailable), plus event website and social media recognition. NOTE: Please email a digital copy of your company's logo and your business contact information to [email protected] no later than two weeks before the tournament.
Includes one team (4 players) with all player benefits. Sponsorship includes exclusive signage and promotion at the breakfast area, along with recognition on the event website and social media. NOTE: Please email a digital copy of your company's logo and your business contact information to [email protected] no later than two weeks before the tournament.
Includes one team (4 players) with all player benefits. Your brand will have exclusive signage and promotion at the lunch area, plus recognition on the event website and social media. NOTE: Please email a digital copy of your company's logo and your business contact information to [email protected] no later than two weeks before the tournament.
The Presenting Sponsor receives two teams (8 players total) with full tournament benefits, including breakfast, snacks, beer, lunch, swag bags, golf towels, door prize entries, and cart usage. As the premier sponsor, your brand will receive top-level event exposure with premier branding placement on event signage, promotional materials, website, and social media, plus special acknowledgment during the awards ceremony.
