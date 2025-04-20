🏌️‍♂️2nd Annual - Donald D. Stone Jr. Memorial Golf Tournament

Join us in honoring the legacy of Brother Anthony Warren Chatman with this fun and impactful putting challenge! Participants pay a small fee for the chance to putt and win a bottle of spirits. Hit a bottle with your golf ball — and it’s yours to keep!





Entry Options:

1 Putt – $10

3 Putts – $25

🏆 Multiple winners throughout the event

🍾 Must be 21+ to claim any alcohol-related prize

💜 All proceeds benefit The Bridge Builder Collective’s youth and community programs

This is more than just a game — it's a tribute to a man who lived a life of purpose and service. Come ready to putt, win, and remember.