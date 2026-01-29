Doodle Rock Rescue1

2nd Annual Doodles on the Green

3501 Samuell Blvd

Dallas, TX 75223, USA

Foursome
$575
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Get the whole crew together and play as a team at a discounted rate.

General Player
$150

Join us for a round of golf and support Doodle Rock Rescue!


Spectator
$10

Not golfing? No problem! Come enjoy the event and cheer on the players.

Mulligan
$20

Need a second chance? Purchase a Mulligan to improve your game!

Mulligan Bundle
$50
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

Get 3 Mulligans for a great deal—perfect for a few extra chances!

Adult Small - DOTG Official T-Shirt
$35

Show your support for Doodle Rock Rescue in style! This exclusive Doodles on the Green Official T-Shirt is the perfect keepsake from the event.


T-shirts will be available for pickup at the registration table on the day of the event ONLY.


Grab yours and wear it proudly while supporting rescue dogs!

Adult Medium - DOTG Official T-Shirt
$35
$35

T-shirts will be available for pickup at the registration table on the day of the event ONLY.


T-shirts will be available for pickup at the registration table on the day of the event ONLY.


Grab yours and wear it proudly while supporting rescue dogs!

Adult Large - DOTG Official T-Shirt
$35
$35

Show your support for Doodle Rock Rescue in style! This exclusive Doodles on the Green Official T-Shirt is the perfect keepsake from the event.


T-shirts will be available for pickup at the registration table on the day of the event ONLY.


Grab yours and wear it proudly while supporting rescue dogs!

Adult X-Large - DOTG Official T-Shirt
$35
$35

Show your support for Doodle Rock Rescue in style! This exclusive Doodles on the Green Official T-Shirt is the perfect keepsake from the event.


T-shirts will be available for pickup at the registration table on the day of the event ONLY.


Grab yours and wear it proudly while supporting rescue dogs!

Adult 2X-Large - DOTG Official T-Shirt
$40
$40

Show your support for Doodle Rock Rescue in style! This exclusive Doodles on the Green Official T-Shirt is the perfect keepsake from the event.


T-shirts will be available for pickup at the registration table on the day of the event ONLY.


Grab yours and wear it proudly while supporting rescue dogs!

