2nd Annual Dream Chasing Talent Show Fundraiser

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About this event
Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas. Early entry to meet judges at 3:00pm. Complementary alcohol beverage(1).
any kid 15 and under gets in for $15 but you must have school ID to prove age with no school ID you won’t be happy to get in for that price you will havany kid 15 and under gets in for $15 but you must have school ID to prove age with no school ID you have to pay regular price.
Parking will be located on Arrowhead gate eight and to enter.
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