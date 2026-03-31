Midwest Off-roadhers Inc

Hosted by

Midwest Off-roadhers Inc

About this event

2nd Annual "Duck Crawl" hosted by Midwest Off-RoadHERS Inc. for Go Topless Day

401 Front St

Grafton, IL 62037, USA

Driver Passport Card
$20

Must have a valid license and insurance to participate!


*By purchasing a ticket, you hereby hold harmless Midwest Off-RoadHERS Inc. from any liabity to you, your passengers, or your vehicle.

Passenger Passport Card
$10

Optional- not required


Child Passport Card
$5

Optional- not required

Custom Event T-shirt (optional)
$25

Unisex

XS - 4X

  • You will put your size(s) on the next screen

($5 of your purchase goes to Stray Rescue!)


Custom Event Embroidered Hat (optional)
$35

(this is at our cost- no mark up)

Custom Event Cookies (optional)
$5

You will pick these up on stop 2!

Custom Event LED Bracelets (optional)
$5
Mulliduck (optional)
$10

Earns yourself an extra hole punch!

You will pick this up at our 3rd stop!

This comes with a one of a kind event 3D duck!


(Every player that wants the extra hole punch needs to purchase this)

50/50 (single ticket)
$5

1 ticket

50/50 (bundle)
$20

5 tickets

Add a donation for Midwest Off-roadhers Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!