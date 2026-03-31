2nd Annual "Duck Crawl" hosted by Midwest Off-RoadHERS Inc. for Go Topless Day

About this event
Must have a valid license and insurance to participate!
*By purchasing a ticket, you hereby hold harmless Midwest Off-RoadHERS Inc. from any liabity to you, your passengers, or your vehicle.
Optional- not required
Optional- not required
Unisex
XS - 4X
($5 of your purchase goes to Stray Rescue!)
(this is at our cost- no mark up)
You will pick these up on stop 2!
Earns yourself an extra hole punch!
You will pick this up at our 3rd stop!
This comes with a one of a kind event 3D duck!
(Every player that wants the extra hole punch needs to purchase this)
1 ticket
5 tickets
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!