33-4640438

Hosted by

33-4640438

About this event

2nd Annual Eastern Shore Colts Charity Golf Tournament

14421 Country Club Rd

Melfa, VA 23410, USA

Foursome
$600
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

This ticket type will cover a team of 4, lunch, and drinks.

Single
$150

This will cover a single player, and you will be placed with other singles to make a team of 4. This ticket will include the tournament, lunch, and drinks.

First Down Sponsorship
$250

Hole sponsor, please provide us with a sign to place at the hole.

Recognition on team facebook page.

Touchdown Sponsorship
$500

Hole sponsor and a place on our event banner. Please provide us with a sign to place at the hole.

Recognition on team facebook page.

Playoff Berth Sponsorship
$750

Hole sponsor, logo on our event banner, and recognition at the awards ceremony.

Recognition on team facebook page.

Superbowl Sponsorship
$1,500

2 hole sponsorship at 1st and 18th, premier logo placement on event banner, recognition at dinner. Will receive an Eastern Shore Colts jersey with your company name for display.

Recognition on team facebook page.

Add a donation for 33-4640438

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!