2nd Annual Eastern Shore Colts Charity Golf Tournament

About this event
This ticket type will cover a team of 4, lunch, and drinks.
This will cover a single player, and you will be placed with other singles to make a team of 4. This ticket will include the tournament, lunch, and drinks.
Hole sponsor, please provide us with a sign to place at the hole.
Recognition on team facebook page.
Hole sponsor and a place on our event banner. Please provide us with a sign to place at the hole.
Recognition on team facebook page.
Hole sponsor, logo on our event banner, and recognition at the awards ceremony.
Recognition on team facebook page.
2 hole sponsorship at 1st and 18th, premier logo placement on event banner, recognition at dinner. Will receive an Eastern Shore Colts jersey with your company name for display.
Recognition on team facebook page.
$
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