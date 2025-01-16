2nd Annual EC Baseball Alumni Game

303 West Loop

El Campo, TX 77437, USA

Alumni Registration
$40
Includes game participation, T-Shirt, and Friday night meal @ EC Bowling Center
Guest @ Friday Night Meal
$10
Meal per guest/family member for Friday night meal only
Can't play, but I'd like to donate!
$40
I won't be able to attend, but I would still like to support El Campo Baseball
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing