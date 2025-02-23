2nd Annual End the Trend Golf Outing

18 holes of Golf with Cart
One Drink Ticket - Good for Pop/Beer/Wine
Lunch at the Turn - Hot Dog, Chips and Pop
Awards Dinner - Beef Brisket, Mac and Cheese, Baked Chicken, Salad, Vegetable and Cookies
18 holes of Golf with Cart
One Drink Ticket - Good for Pop/Beer/Wine
Lunch at the Turn - Hot Dog, Chips and Pop
Awards Dinner - Beef Brisket, Mac and Cheese, Baked Chicken, Salad, Vegetable and Cookies
Golf Foursome
$500
groupTicketCaption
Each player gets:
18 holes of Golf with Cart
One Drink Ticket - Good for Pop/Beer/Wine
Lunch at the Turn - Hot Dog, Chips and Pop
Awards Dinner - Beef Brisket, Mac and Cheese, Baked Chicken, Salad, Vegetable and Cookies
Each player gets:
18 holes of Golf with Cart
One Drink Ticket - Good for Pop/Beer/Wine
Lunch at the Turn - Hot Dog, Chips and Pop
Awards Dinner - Beef Brisket, Mac and Cheese, Baked Chicken, Salad, Vegetable and Cookies
Individual Mulligan
$10
Improve your team's score by getting a mulligan one time during the round. Excludes closest to pin and longest drive competition.
Improve your team's score by getting a mulligan one time during the round. Excludes closest to pin and longest drive competition.
Mulligans for your Foursome
$40
groupTicketCaption
Improve your team's score by getting a mulligan for each player one time during the round. Excludes closest to pin and longest drive competition.
Improve your team's score by getting a mulligan for each player one time during the round. Excludes closest to pin and longest drive competition.
Drive From the Red Tees
$20
groupTicketCaption
Improve your team's score by selecting one hole where your team can all tee off from the red tees. Excludes closest to pin and longest drive competition.
Improve your team's score by selecting one hole where your team can all tee off from the red tees. Excludes closest to pin and longest drive competition.