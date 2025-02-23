2nd Annual End the Trend Golf Outing

50395 W 10 Mile Rd

Novi, MI 48374, USA

Individual Golfer
$125
18 holes of Golf with Cart One Drink Ticket - Good for Pop/Beer/Wine Lunch at the Turn - Hot Dog, Chips and Pop Awards Dinner - Beef Brisket, Mac and Cheese, Baked Chicken, Salad, Vegetable and Cookies
Golf Foursome
$500
Each player gets: 18 holes of Golf with Cart One Drink Ticket - Good for Pop/Beer/Wine Lunch at the Turn - Hot Dog, Chips and Pop Awards Dinner - Beef Brisket, Mac and Cheese, Baked Chicken, Salad, Vegetable and Cookies
Individual Mulligan
$10
Improve your team's score by getting a mulligan one time during the round. Excludes closest to pin and longest drive competition.
Mulligans for your Foursome
$40
Improve your team's score by getting a mulligan for each player one time during the round. Excludes closest to pin and longest drive competition.
Drive From the Red Tees
$20
Improve your team's score by selecting one hole where your team can all tee off from the red tees. Excludes closest to pin and longest drive competition.
