2nd Annual Ewok & Run Sponsorship Opportunities

Hosted by
About this event
Grand Master Yoda - $1,000
● Logo on Ewok and Run website
● Logo on banner and t-shirts
● Booth space
● First acknowledgment during ceremonies
● Inclusion of promotional materials in runner bags
● Inclusion in Ewok and Run runner details email (pre-event) and
thank you email (post-event)
● Inclusion in minimum of two (2) Teacher’s Pet/Ewok and Run
social media posts
Master Jedi - $750
● Logo on banner and t-shirts
● Booth space
● Acknowledgment during ceremonies
● Inclusion of promotional materials in runner bags
Knight of the Force - $500
● Logo on banner and t-shirts
● Shared booth space
● Event acknowledgment
● Inclusion of promotional materials in runner bags
Padawan Supporter - $250
● Name on banner and t-shirts
● Event acknowledgment
● Inclusion of promotional materials in runner bags
Jedi Youngling - $100
● Name on t-shirts
● Event acknowledgment
● Inclusion of promotional materials in runner bags
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!