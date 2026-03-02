Teachers Pet Dogs & Kids Learning

Hosted by

Teachers Pet Dogs & Kids Learning

About this event

2nd Annual Ewok & Run Sponsorship Opportunities

5700 22 Mile Rd

Shelby Township, MI 48317, USA

Grand Master Yoda
$1,000

Grand Master Yoda - $1,000
● Logo on Ewok and Run website

● Logo on banner and t-shirts

● Booth space

● First acknowledgment during ceremonies

● Inclusion of promotional materials in runner bags

● Inclusion in Ewok and Run runner details email (pre-event) and

thank you email (post-event)

● Inclusion in minimum of two (2) Teacher’s Pet/Ewok and Run

social media posts

Master Jedi
$750

Master Jedi - $750
● Logo on banner and t-shirts

● Booth space

● Acknowledgment during ceremonies

● Inclusion of promotional materials in runner bags

Knight of the Force
$500

Knight of the Force - $500
● Logo on banner and t-shirts

● Shared booth space

● Event acknowledgment

● Inclusion of promotional materials in runner bags

Padawan Supporter
$250

Padawan Supporter - $250
● Name on banner and t-shirts

● Event acknowledgment

● Inclusion of promotional materials in runner bags

Jedi Youngling
$100

Jedi Youngling - $100
● Name on t-shirts

● Event acknowledgment

● Inclusion of promotional materials in runner bags

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