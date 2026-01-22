2nd Annual Festival for a Cause

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About this event
Includes a T-shirt (Purple) and Meal Ticket ( Hamburger or beef hot with a bag of chips)
Includes a T-shirt (Purple) and Meal Ticket ( Hamburger or beef hot with a bag of chips)
Please note, this does not include a T-shirt or a Meal Ticket. If you would like a T-Shirt and a meal, please sign up under ages 6-14
Early Bird Special Buy Now and Save
30 Tickets-Early Bird Special
You are also welcome to purchase Game Tickets at the Event, however it will be $20.00 for 25 tickets!
$
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