abbigails precious heart

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abbigails precious heart

About this event

2nd Annual Festival for a Cause

7840 Pleasant View Dr

Spring Lake Park, MN 55432, USA

Ages 15 & Up
$25

Includes a T-shirt (Purple) and Meal Ticket ( Hamburger or beef hot with a bag of chips)

Ages 6-14
$10

Includes a T-shirt (Purple) and Meal Ticket ( Hamburger or beef hot with a bag of chips)

Ages 5 & Under are Free
Free

Please note, this does not include a T-shirt or a Meal Ticket. If you would like a T-Shirt and a meal, please sign up under ages 6-14

Game Tickets
$20

Early Bird Special Buy Now and Save


30 Tickets-Early Bird Special


You are also welcome to purchase Game Tickets at the Event, however it will be $20.00 for 25 tickets!


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