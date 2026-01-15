South County Tail Waggers

Hosted by

South County Tail Waggers

About this event

2nd Annual Fore the Love of Dogs Golf Tournament

2951 Club Dr

Gilroy, CA 95020, USA

General registration
$250

General Registration includes:

- 18 holes of golf with a cart, range balls for warm up
- Commemorative t-shirt (if registered by 5/1)
- SCTW tote backpack with snacks & goodies


New additions for 2026!


Grab n’ Go Breakfast Burrito with a Juice & Coffee Station, Indoor seated awards luncheon with a carving station, complimentary beer & wine

Exciting extras!

- Chance to win a Cool Rides golf cart
- Professional long driver Matt Nolan in attendance
- Closest to the pin, longest drive, & other fun contests to win amazing prizes
- Prizes for 1st, 2nd & 3rd place tournament winners
- Exciting raffle & auction items



Early Bird with Pre-Tournament Dinner
$250

Early Bird registration includes:

- Complimentary 3-course private pre-tournament dinner at Ladera Grill in Morgan Hill CA on Thursday May 14th (** for the first 28 people to register **)


- 18 holes of golf with a cart, range balls for warm up
- Commemorative t-shirt (if registered by 5/1)
- SCTW tote backpack with snacks & goodies


New additions for 2026!


Grab n’ Go Breakfast Burrito with a Juice & Coffee Station, Indoor seated awards luncheon with a carving station, complimentary beer & wine

Exciting extras!

- Chance to win a Cool Rides golf cart
- Professional long driver Matt Nolan in attendance
- Closest to the pin, longest drive, & other fun contests to win amazing prizes
- Prizes for 1st, 2nd & 3rd place tournament winners
- Exciting raffle & auction items



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