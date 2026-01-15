2nd Annual Fore the Love of Dogs Golf Tournament

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About this event
General Registration includes:
- 18 holes of golf with a cart, range balls for warm up
- Commemorative t-shirt (if registered by 5/1)
- SCTW tote backpack with snacks & goodies
New additions for 2026!
Grab n’ Go Breakfast Burrito with a Juice & Coffee Station, Indoor seated awards luncheon with a carving station, complimentary beer & wine
Exciting extras!
- Chance to win a Cool Rides golf cart
- Professional long driver Matt Nolan in attendance
- Closest to the pin, longest drive, & other fun contests to win amazing prizes
- Prizes for 1st, 2nd & 3rd place tournament winners
- Exciting raffle & auction items
Early Bird registration includes:
- Complimentary 3-course private pre-tournament dinner at Ladera Grill in Morgan Hill CA on Thursday May 14th (** for the first 28 people to register **)
- 18 holes of golf with a cart, range balls for warm up
- Commemorative t-shirt (if registered by 5/1)
- SCTW tote backpack with snacks & goodies
New additions for 2026!
Grab n’ Go Breakfast Burrito with a Juice & Coffee Station, Indoor seated awards luncheon with a carving station, complimentary beer & wine
Exciting extras!
- Chance to win a Cool Rides golf cart
- Professional long driver Matt Nolan in attendance
- Closest to the pin, longest drive, & other fun contests to win amazing prizes
- Prizes for 1st, 2nd & 3rd place tournament winners
- Exciting raffle & auction items
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