2nd Annual Fore the Love of Dogs Golf Tournament

Early Bird registration includes:



- Complimentary 3-course private pre-tournament dinner at Ladera Grill in Morgan Hill CA on Thursday May 14th (** for the first 28 people to register **)



- 18 holes of golf with a cart, range balls for warm up

- Commemorative t-shirt (if registered by 5/1)

- SCTW tote backpack with snacks & goodies





New additions for 2026!





Grab n’ Go Breakfast Burrito with a Juice & Coffee Station, Indoor seated awards luncheon with a carving station, complimentary beer & wine



Exciting extras!



- Chance to win a Cool Rides golf cart

- Professional long driver Matt Nolan in attendance

- Closest to the pin, longest drive, & other fun contests to win amazing prizes

- Prizes for 1st, 2nd & 3rd place tournament winners

- Exciting raffle & auction items







