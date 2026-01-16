George Washington Carver Community Center

Hosted by

George Washington Carver Community Center

About this event

2nd Annual Fundraiser Gala

249 Jacoby St

Norristown, PA 19401, USA

Individual Ticket Early Bird
$75
Available until Apr 1

Includes admission for one. If purchased with other tickets, you will be seated together, if purchased solo, you will be randomly assigned a table.

Individual Ticket
$100

Includes admission for one. If purchased with other tickets, you will be seated together, if purchased solo, you will be randomly assigned a table.

Table Early Bird
$600
Available until Apr 1
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Includes admission for eight (8) and a reserved table sign for seating.

Table
$800
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Includes admission for eight (8) and a reserved table sign for seating.

Diamond Event Sponsor
$10,000
Available until May 1

10 left!

This is a group ticket, it includes 16 tickets

Includes (2) reserved table for eight (16) guests, full page advertisement on front inside cover of program, recognition at the event, name/logo on GWCCC website until May 2027, table card, social media recognition in (2) quarters of rolling year, 5’ x 10’ banner above pool through May 2027 (provided by sponsor), logo on all non-partnered programming through May 2027

Platinum Sponsor
$5,000
Available until May 1
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Includes (1) reserved table for (8) guest, full page advertisement on back cover of program, recognition at the event, name/logo on GWCCC website until May 2027, table card, social media recognition in (1) quarter of rolling year, 4’ x 8’ banner on fence until May 2027 (provided by sponsor), logo on non-partnered programming through May 2027

Gold Sponsorship
$2,500
Available until May 1
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes four (4) tickets, half-page advertisement, name/logo on GWCCC website through May 2027, table card, social media recognition in (1) quarter of rolling year, 3’ x 6’ banner on fence through May 2027 (provided by sponsor)

 

Silver Sponsor
$1,000
Available until May 1
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Includes two (2) tickets, quarter page advertisement, name/logo on GWCCC website through May 2027, table card, social media recognition in (1) quarter of rolling year.

Add a donation for George Washington Carver Community Center

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!