2nd Annual Fundraiser Gala

About this event
Includes admission for one. If purchased with other tickets, you will be seated together, if purchased solo, you will be randomly assigned a table.
Includes admission for one. If purchased with other tickets, you will be seated together, if purchased solo, you will be randomly assigned a table.
Includes admission for eight (8) and a reserved table sign for seating.
Includes admission for eight (8) and a reserved table sign for seating.
10 left!
Includes (2) reserved table for eight (16) guests, full page advertisement on front inside cover of program, recognition at the event, name/logo on GWCCC website until May 2027, table card, social media recognition in (2) quarters of rolling year, 5’ x 10’ banner above pool through May 2027 (provided by sponsor), logo on all non-partnered programming through May 2027
Includes (1) reserved table for (8) guest, full page advertisement on back cover of program, recognition at the event, name/logo on GWCCC website until May 2027, table card, social media recognition in (1) quarter of rolling year, 4’ x 8’ banner on fence until May 2027 (provided by sponsor), logo on non-partnered programming through May 2027
Includes four (4) tickets, half-page advertisement, name/logo on GWCCC website through May 2027, table card, social media recognition in (1) quarter of rolling year, 3’ x 6’ banner on fence through May 2027 (provided by sponsor)
Includes two (2) tickets, quarter page advertisement, name/logo on GWCCC website through May 2027, table card, social media recognition in (1) quarter of rolling year.
$
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