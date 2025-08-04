Hosted by

2nd Annual Future Innovative Leaders of Lake County Gala Silent Auction

Bear Down Basket
$150

Starting bid

Gear Up, Bear Down!


Score big with this ultimate Chicago Bears fan basket

  • Chicago Bears Throw Blanket, 50x60
  • NFL Licensed Chicago Bears Dominoes Game
  • NFL Licensed Chicago Bears Playing Cards
  • NFL Licensed Chicago Bears Beanie
  • NFL Licensed Chicago Bears Socks
  • Shadow Boxed, Limited edition piece features photos and laser autographs of six leaders on the Bears team: Caleb Williams, Cole Kmet, Jaylon Johnson, DJ Moore, Montez Sweat and Jaquan Brisker.


Game Day Grab-N-Go
$100

Starting bid

Catch the Game Pack the Fun!


Get ready for an unforgettable day at the ballpark! Whether you're a die-hard White Sox fan or just love a great outing with friends or family, this package is your ticket to the perfect game day experience.


You’ll enjoy 4 lower-level White Sox tickets—close to the action and perfect for soaking up the energy of the crowd, the crack of the bat, and the excitement of a day at the Chicago White Sox game.


  • 4 Lower Level Chicago White Sox Tickets
  • Black Swiss Gear Backpack
  • 6pc Stainless Steel Travel Utensil Set
  • Bento Box
A Life Well-Planned
$100

Starting bid

Peace. Order. Power


Leaving Peace & Order is a compassionate, step‑by‑step guide that helps readers prepare their personal affairs with intentionality and ease. It walks you through gathering, documenting, and organizing vital information—everything from account details and passwords to life insurance policies and legal documents (wills, trusts, powers of attorney)—into a single, accessible place. The goal? To ensure loved ones are cared for and spared unnecessary stress when the time comes.


Get organized and take control with this life-changing set of guides, tools, and a fireproof case to keep it all safe.

  • Leaving Peace and Order Step-by-Step Guide
  • Leaving Peace and Order Workbook
  • Leaving Peace and Order Mini Workbook
  • "ABCs of Money Management Through Budgeting!" Booklet
  • Fireproof Document Bag
  • Ghirardelli Milk Chocolate Assortment
The Great Volo Experience
$75

Starting bid

Rev Up the Fun!


Dive into a full day of adventure with all-day access to both the Volo Museum and Jurassic Gardens. Return the next day for free to explore even more! Enjoy hassle-free general parking and exclusive one-time admission to our most thrilling exhibits: Titanic, Crime & Punishment, and the Military Combat Zone. The Platinum Pass is your all-access key to wonder, history, and unforgettable thrills.

  • 4 Platinum Passes
The Waukegan Way to Wellness
$150

Starting bid

Level Up Your Fitness!


Enjoy full access to the Waukegan Park District Recreation and Aquatic Center for 3 whole months! From energizing workouts to family swim time, the Gold Membership gives you unlimited use of state-of-the-art fitness facilities and refreshing aquatic center. It’s your pass to health, fun, and community—all under one roof! Grab this all-in-one Waukegan Field House pack:

  • 3 Month Gold Membership
  • Wireless Headphones
  • "What to Cook When You Don't Feel Like Cooking" Recipe Book
  • Stainless Steel Insulated Tumbler
  • Cooling Towels
  • Resistance Band
  • Waukegan Field House T-Shirt
  • Cup
  • Coozy
  • Lanyard
  • and more amazing Waukegan Park District gear



Chicago in the Clouds
$150

Starting bid

Sky-High Views for Four


With these four exclusive passes, you and three friends will enjoy a gondola ride on Navy Pier’s iconic Centennial Wheel. Take in breathtaking, sky-high views of the Chicago skyline in comfort and privacy—an unforgettable experience above the city’s sparkling lakefront. And while you're in Chicago soar 1,353 feet above the city at Willis Tower and step out onto The Ledge for a view (and thrill!) like no other. Afterwards savor award-winning wines and chef-inspired bites in a premium guided tasting experience.


  • Autographed Picture of Cubs Baseball Player: Jordan Wicks
  • 4 Navy Pier Centennial Wheel Tickets
  • Certificate for 4 General Admission Tickets
  • Cooper's Hawk Lux Tasting for 4
  • Stainless Steel Chicago Tumbler
  • Chicago Flag Blanket
  • "I Love You Chicago" Key Chain
  • Chicago Pouch
Nature's Playground Pass
$100

Starting bid

Adventure Awaits in the Trees!

Perfect for ages 5 and up, the Go Ape Treetop Journey is a one-hour aerial adventure packed with fun! Conquer suspended crossings, tackle exciting obstacles, and zip through the trees on this unforgettable introduction to high-flying fun—great for all ages and abilities! Sour through the trees with:

  • 2 Go Ape Treetop Journey Passes
  • Action Camera
  • Action Camera Head Mount
  • 2 pairs of fitness gloves
  • Cooling Towels
  • Sahale Snacks
Savor the Moment
$175

Starting bid

Stir Up the Romance, and the Sauce!


Turn up the heat on your next date night with a couples culinary class that's equal parts flavor and fun. Cook side by side, share a few laughs, and create something delicious, together. It's more than a meal, it's a memory in the making, seasoned with love and served with connections.


Grab this basket and turn up the heat in the kitchen, together!

  • Youthage Culinary: Couple's Culinary Escape
  • 2 Aprons
  • Decorative Dish Towels
  • Denmark Stoneware Casserole Dish
  • Bisetti Wooden Utensils
Blessings in a Basket
$125

Starting bid

A Family That Studies Together, Grows Together


Family Bible study is more than a tradition — it’s a foundation. It creates space for meaningful conversations, shared values, and spiritual growth that spans generations. In a world full of distractions, gathering around the Word of God grounds families in truth, strengthens their bond, and nurtures a legacy of faith. Whether you're planting seeds of wisdom in young hearts or deepening your walk together, these moments become lasting roots for a stronger, more connected home.


Dive into God's Word together with:

  • Living Peace & Order: 52 Weeks of Peace Journal
  • ESV Economy Bible, Large Print
  • NLT Premium Thinline Bible
  • The Action Bible: God's Redemptive Story
  • Action Bible the Action Bible Coloring Book
  • Lined Journal Notebooks
  • Camilight Candle
  • Bible Trivia Challenge Cards
  • Bible Time Quiz Challenge Cards
  • Bookmarks
  • Bible Safe Highlighters
  • InkJoy Gel Pens
  • Crayons 24 count
Encore Events
$200

Starting bid

Your Next Celebration Starts at Encore!


Whether you're planning a wedding, birthday bash, or unforgettable corporate event, Encore Events offers the perfect space to bring your vision to life. Elegant, modern, and full of customizable charm, it's where memories are made! Let Encore host your next event in style, for less!

  • $500 Discount Certificate
Let the Game Begin!
$125

Starting bid

Game On!


Unplug, laugh loud, and make memories that last with a fun-filled family game night! From friendly competition to silly moments and surprise victories, game night brings everyone together for screen-free bonding and nonstop excitement. The fun is guaranteed, and the connection is priceless!


Bring the family together for laughs and unforgettable game night fun with

  • Tapple
  • Scrabble
  • Uno Party Card Game
  • The Chameleon Card Game
  • Blue Throw Blanket
  • Popcorn Maker
  • Pop secret Popcorn
  • Popcorn Oil
  • White Cheese Popcorn Seasoning
  • and Assorted Boxes of Candy
Relax & Rejuvenate
$150

Starting bid

Pause. Breathe. Reconnect.


Self-care is more than a luxury, it's a necessity. Whether it's a quiet soak, a soothing mask, or just a few minutes of calm, spa time is your chance to reset your mind, body, an spirit. Indulge in the peace you deserve and let your stress fade as you reconnect with yourself - glowing, grounded, and fully recharged.


This self-care spa basket has everything you need to unwind and feel your best!

  • Nature's Emporium Gift Card
  • Unisex Cotton Terry Robe
  • Sharper Image Heated Neck & Should Wrap
  • Sharper Image Hot & Cold Weighted Eye Mask
  • Top Knot Extra Large Hair Towel
  • Affirm Apple Blossom Body Cleanser
  • Renew Body Wash
  • Renew Moisturizing Lotion
  • Renew Lavender Moisturizing Lotion
  • Bliss Exfoliating Back & Body Brush
  • Handheld Head Massager
  • Pedi Brush
  • Oil diffuser
  • Candle
  • Tweezer Collection
Rhythm & Romance
$200

Starting bid

Love, Music & a Night to Remember


What's more romantic than a date night filled with connections, laughter, and the soulful sounds of Brian McKnight? Whether it's your first night out in a while or a well-earned evening together, this is your chance to slow down, turn up the romance, and let the music set the mood for memories that last long after the final note.


So dress up, put the world on pause, and enjoy the magic of being fully present with the one who makes your heart smile.

  • 2 Orchestra Seats for the Brian McKnight Concert, September 27, 2025
  • Certificate for 2 hour limo service
  • $50 Gift certificate for Red Lobster
  • TAHARI Home Charcuterie Cutting Board
  • JoyJolt Bloom Coupe Glasses
  • Sparkling Cider*
  • Ghirardelli Assorted Chocolates

*Employee Connections does not directly provide alcohol or other substances due to the nature of our program.

S'more Fun for Everyone
$110

Starting bid

Sweet, Warm, and Totally Irresistible!


There's nothing like the comfort of a chilly evening spent wrapped in a blanket, sipping creamy hot chocolate, and roasting marshmallows for the perfect s'more. Whether you're with family, friends, or enjoying a quiet night in, this sweet and simple combo turns any night into a warm memory in the making.


Cozy up with gooey s'mores and rich hot chocolate, sweet moments await!

  • S'more Maker Set
  • Cream Throw Blanket
  • Classic Hershey's Milk Chocolate Bar
  • Ghirardelli Caramel Milk Chocolate Bar
  • Ghirardelli Sea Salt Caramel Dark Chocolate Bar
  • Extra Large Marshmallows
  • Honey Graham Crackers
  • Set of 4 Stackable Ceramic Mugs
  • Milk Frothing Whisk
  • Coffee Mug Warmer
  • Assorted Hot Chocolate Bombs
  • Conversation Starter Cards: Family Time
Windy by the Water
$100

Starting bid

Sail into Chicago’s Skyline on the Iconic First Lady!


Get ready to experience Chicago like never before with this exclusive package aboard the Chicago’s First Lady! Whether you're a lifelong local or a first-time visitor, this unforgettable cruise along the Chicago River combines breathtaking views, iconic architecture, and a touch of luxury.


  • Cruise Pass accommodating 2, for the Sightseeing River & Lake
The Culinary Crate
$150

Starting bid

A Feast for the Foodie


From local bites to crave-worthy snacks, this basket is a dream come true for any food lover! Packed with restaurant gift cards and gourmet goodies, it's your passport to flavor, whether you're dining out, grabbing takeout, or indulging at home. Satisfy every craving and treat your taste buds to something new with this deliciously curated collection!


A delicious adventure awaits with this crave-worthy foodie basket!

  • Panera Bread Gift Card
  • Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen Gift Card
  • Texas Roadhouse Dining Certificate
  • Cracker Barrel Dining Certificate
  • Outback Steakhouse Dining Certificate
  • Olive Garden Gift Card
  • Chili's Gift Cards
  • Cheesecake Factory Gift Card
  • and an assortment of snacks, sauces, and discounts
Zen & the Art of Aerial
$100

Starting bid

Defy Gravity, Redefine Strength


Aerial fitness isn't just a workout, it's an experience. Suspended in silks, you'll build core strength, improve flexibility, and boost confidence in ways traditional workouts can't match. Whether you're flying high in a pose or flowing through the air with grace, aerial fitness combines movement, and a whole lot of fun. It's fitness that lifts you, body and spirit!


Experience strength, flexibility, and fun with a week of aerial fitness!

  • AIR Aerial Fitness One Week Pass
  • All In Motion Flat Band 3pack
  • Cooling Gym Towels
  • Non-Slip Studio Socks
  • Stainless Steel Water Bottle
  • Athletic Headbands 5pack
  • Simply Fit Plant-Based Protein Crisps: Barbecue
  • Attain Nutrition Bars: Chocolate Caramel Nut
  • Sustain Perform Active Hydration, Blueberry Pomegranate
Off to the Races
$50

Starting bid

Start Your Engines: K1 Speed Racing Experience!


Feel the adrenaline rush and unleash your inner speedster with K1 Speed Racing! Whether you're a thrill-seeker or just looking for a fun day out, this experience puts you behind the wheel of a professionally designed electric go-kart on a high-speed indoor track.

  • 2 Cards for One Free Race and License
Executive Essentials
$100

Starting bid

Ignite Success, Stay Grounded


Step into success with a basket designed for the driven professional. The Executive Essentials set has everything you need to power through your day with clarity, style, and focus.

Whether you're climbing the ladder or redefining what success looks like, this basket is your perfect companion.

  • Christie's International Real Estate Laptop Bag
  • "Burn Bright-Not Out: A Step-by-Step Guide to Maintaining Passion and Energy in Your Professional Life" Book
  • 2025-2026 Planner Academic Weekly & Monthly Planner
  • Ello Nova 18 oz Glass Mug with Straw
  • Paper Mate InkJoy Gel Pens, Medium Point, Black, 4 Pack
  • Ghirardelli Milk Chocolate Caramel
  • An assortment of Caribou Coffee blends from Dark to Light
Equestrian Experience
$75

Starting bid

Boots, Barns, and Big Smiles


Ever dreamed of spending a day on a beautiful farm, getting up close with horses, and experiencing the magic of the farm world? Here's your chance!

Whether you're a lifelong horse lover or just looking for a unique, unplugged adventure, this is your golden ticket.

  • 1 Free Horse Intro Class/Farm Day Tour for a group of 4
The Virtual Escape
$150

Starting bid

Step Into Another Reality


Bid on the ultimate virtual adventure with a $360 gift certificate to Sandbox VR in Oakbrook, IL – the cutting-edge destination where gaming meets reality.

Whether you’re dodging zombies, battling pirates, or exploring distant galaxies, this fully immersive experience will have your heart racing and your squad cheering.

  • Gift Card for $360 (covers up to six players)
Power in Your Palm
$125

Starting bid

When precision meets performance, great things get built.


This Milwaukee Subcompact Drill packs serious punch. Whether you're a weekend DIYer, a home project hero, or just tired of borrowing tools, this is the upgrade you’ve been waiting for.


  • Milwaukee M12 Subcompact Brushless 3/8" Drill/Driver
  • Milwaukee 2x CP2.0 Batteries
  • Milwaukee M12 Charger
  • Milwaukee 45 pcs Drill Bit Set
  • Milwaukee 16ft Measuring Tape
  • Milwaukee Safety Gloves
  • Construction Pencil w/ Pencil Pull
  • Small Milwaukee Contractor Bag
Mission: Activate #1
$75

Starting bid

Ultimate Challenge


Step into the future of interactive gaming with this one-of-a-kind experience at Activate, Oak Brook’s high-tech adventure arena. This auction item isn’t just a night out—it’s a team-based mission packed with pulse-pounding challenges, glowing game rooms, and mind-bending fun.

  • A One Time Play Pass for 2-5 Players
Mission: Activate #2
$75

Starting bid

Ultimate Challenge


Step into the future of interactive gaming with this one-of-a-kind experience at Activate, Oak Brook’s high-tech adventure arena. This auction item isn’t just a night out—it’s a team-based mission packed with pulse-pounding challenges, glowing game rooms, and mind-bending fun.

  • A One Time Play Pass for 2-5 Players

