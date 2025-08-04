2nd Annual Future Innovative Leaders of Lake County Gala Silent Auction

Catch the Game Pack the Fun!





Get ready for an unforgettable day at the ballpark! Whether you're a die-hard White Sox fan or just love a great outing with friends or family, this package is your ticket to the perfect game day experience.





You’ll enjoy 4 lower-level White Sox tickets—close to the action and perfect for soaking up the energy of the crowd, the crack of the bat, and the excitement of a day at the Chicago White Sox game.



