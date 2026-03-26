2nd Annual Gabriel Christensen Forza Golf Tournament and Dinner

$750 per foursome.
Must register all team members in one transaction. This price includes the tournament and dinner for all team members.
$650 per foursome.
Must register all team members in one transaction. This price includes the tournament only.
$200 per person.
Price includes tournament and dinner.
$175 per person.
Price includes the tournament without dinner
$50 dinner only.
Price included dinner only.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!