Ghent District Foundation

Hosted by

Ghent District Foundation

2nd Annual Gabriel Christensen Forza Golf Tournament and Dinner

Foursome With Dinner
$750

$750 per foursome.

Must register all team members in one transaction. This price includes the tournament and dinner for all team members.

Foursome Without Dinner
$650

$650 per foursome.


Must register all team members in one transaction. This price includes the tournament only.

Individual With Dinner
$200

$200 per person.

Price includes tournament and dinner.

Individual Without Dinner
$175

$175 per person.

Price includes the tournament without dinner

Dinner Only
$50

$50 dinner only.

Price included dinner only.

Add a donation for Ghent District Foundation

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