FLAW's Charity Gala- "Heroes Among Us- A Night of Tribute & Triumph"

600 Decatur St Level 3 Suite 350

New Orleans, LA 70130, USA

General Admission
$120

- Grants 1 entry to the event

Partner Sponsor - $375
$375
groupTicketCaption

- 2 Tickets to the event - Mention in our social media acknowledgements

Community Sponsor
$1,500
groupTicketCaption

- 8 Tickets to the event - Name listed on our website and event materials
- Mention in our social media acknowledgments

Bronze Sponsor - $2,500
$2,500
groupTicketCaption
  • 8 Tickets to events - Name listed on our website and event materials
    - Mention in our social media acknowledgments
Silver Sponsor - $5,000
$5,000
groupTicketCaption

- 10 Tickets to the event - Logo placement on the website and event materials
- Mention in our social media acknowledgments
- Recognition as a sponsor at one major FLAW event

Gold Sponsor - $10,000
$10,000
groupTicketCaption

- 10 tickets to the event. - Logo placement on our website and event materials - Mention in our social media acknowledgments
- Recognition as a sponsor at all FLAW events

Title Sponsor - $20,000
$20,000

rate.xLeft

groupTicketCaption

- 20 Tickets to event

- Prominent logo placement on our website and event materials
- Featured posts on our social media channels
- Recognition as a premier sponsor at all FLAW events - Opportunity to include promotional materials in event gift bags

Cancer Thriver Sponsor- $150
$150

• Provide free gala tickets for cancer survivors
• Recognition in program & social media as a Cancer Thriver Sponsor

Warrior Table (table of 10)
$1,100
groupTicketCaption
  • 10 Tickets to the event
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing