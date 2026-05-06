2nd Annual Gala

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About this event
Raffle details coming soon...
1.
Grants entry to the event for one guest with access to standard amenities and activities.
Table Sponsor grants entry to the event for 8 guests and includes table sponsor recognition in the program.
Would you like to sponsor the evening's feast? In gratitude we accept your generosity and thank you!
Ready to make a splash? As our exclusive Beverage Sponsor, your brand will be the life of the party — literally! Whether it’s wine that wows, a signature cocktail that gets guests talking, or coffee that keeps the night going strong, your drinks will be front and center as we raise funds (and glasses) for a cause that matters. Menttion in the program. In gratitude we accept your generosity and thank you!
Your sponsorship will add that perfect sugar-dusted cherry on top of an unforgettable evening! Would you like to take the sweet spot of honor and sponsor dessert? In gratitude we accept your generosity and thank you!
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!