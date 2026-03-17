2nd Annual Gala

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This is an individual ticket.
What This Sponsorship Covers: An average cost for one IVF cycle is $10,000.
What This Sponsorship Covers: The average cost for critical testing (ultrasounds, bloodwork, etc.) before treatment begins is $1,500.
What This Sponsorship Covers: The average cost for diagnostic testing (semen analysis, hormone bloodwork panels) is $750.
What This Sponsorship Covers: The average cost for a single monitoring visit with ultrasound and bloodwork is $350.
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