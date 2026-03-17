Kids Like Connor Inc

Hosted by

Kids Like Connor Inc

About this event

2nd Annual Gala

11 Dockside Dr

Central Square, NY 13036, USA

General Admission
$125

This is an individual ticket.

Miracle Sponsor
$8,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 15 tickets

What This Sponsorship Covers: An average cost for one IVF cycle is $10,000.

  • 15 tickets
  • Logo on all materials
  • Largest logo placement
  • Verbal recognition
  • Featured social media post
  • Highlighted in our email newsletter
  • Website listing
Gold Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

What This Sponsorship Covers: The average cost for critical testing (ultrasounds, bloodwork, etc.) before treatment begins is $1,500.

  • 10 tickets
  • Program logo
  • Social media recognition
  • Verbal mention
  • Website listing
Silver Sponsor
$750
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

What This Sponsorship Covers: The average cost for diagnostic testing (semen analysis, hormone bloodwork panels) is $750.

  • 4 tickets
  • Program logo
  • Website listing
Community Sponsor
$350
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

What This Sponsorship Covers: The average cost for a single monitoring visit with ultrasound and bloodwork is $350.

  • 2 tickets
  • Program logo
The Pastures Pals
$1,200
This is a group ticket, it includes 12 tickets
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