2nd Annual Spring Gala on St. Patrick's Day

20 Joe Kennedy Blvd

Statesboro, GA 30458, USA

General Admission & Raffle Entry
$100

Enjoy food, adult beverages, live music, and one entry into the $10,000 reverse raffle. Eligible for intermediate prizes. Do not have to be present to win. Payment to winning ticket holder must be completed by 05/15/2026.

Platinum Sponsorship
$2,500

Social media individual Platinum Level mention, Platinum Level logo on event website and event sign, and Platinum Level recognition at event. Includes 4 General Admission tickets (no raffle entry) and 2 VIP parking passes. Must purchase by March 7th.

Gold Sponsorship
$1,000

Social media individual Gold Level mention, Gold Level logo on event website and event sign, and Gold Level recognition at event. Includes 3 General Admission tickets (no raffle entry) and 2 VIP parking passes. Must purchase by March 7th.

Silver Sponsorship
$500

Social media Silver Level group mention, Silver Level logo on event website and event sign, and Silver Level recognition at event. Includes 2 General Admission tickets (no raffle entry). Must purchase by March 7th.

Bronze Sponsorship
$250

Social media Bronze Level group mention, Bronze Level logo on event website and event sign, and Bronze Level recognition at event. Includes 1 General Admission ticket (no raffle entry). Must purchase by March 7th.

