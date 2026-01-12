2nd Annual Spring Gala on St. Patrick's Day

Hosted by
Enjoy food, adult beverages, live music, and one entry into the $10,000 reverse raffle. Eligible for intermediate prizes. Do not have to be present to win. Payment to winning ticket holder must be completed by 05/15/2026.
Social media individual Platinum Level mention, Platinum Level logo on event website and event sign, and Platinum Level recognition at event. Includes 4 General Admission tickets (no raffle entry) and 2 VIP parking passes. Must purchase by March 7th.
Social media individual Gold Level mention, Gold Level logo on event website and event sign, and Gold Level recognition at event. Includes 3 General Admission tickets (no raffle entry) and 2 VIP parking passes. Must purchase by March 7th.
Social media Silver Level group mention, Silver Level logo on event website and event sign, and Silver Level recognition at event. Includes 2 General Admission tickets (no raffle entry). Must purchase by March 7th.
Social media Bronze Level group mention, Bronze Level logo on event website and event sign, and Bronze Level recognition at event. Includes 1 General Admission ticket (no raffle entry). Must purchase by March 7th.
