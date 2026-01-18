Goffstown Junior Baseball
Sales closed

2nd Annual GJB Music Bingo Night

707 Huse Rd

Manchester, NH 03103, USA

1 Bingo Admission
$40

This ticket gets you into the 2nd Annual Music Bingo! The tunes are just around the corner!


Avoid the Zeffy fee.  When checking out choose “OTHER” and list $0.00 in the amount field.

Donation Towards Raffle Baskets
Pay what you can

Please donate here if your would like to help with the raffle baskets, but are not able drop off items. Any amount is helpful!
Thank you for your support!

