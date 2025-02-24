2nd Annual Golf Ball Drop (A La Cañada Kiwanis Foundation Event)

1133 Rosemont Ave

Pasadena, CA 91103, USA

1 Ball
$20
Purchase one golf ball for an opportunity to win one of these Prizes. Closest to the Pin Prizes: First In Hole $1,000 Runner up: $250 Farthest from the pin: $250.
4 Balls
$70
Purchase four golf balls for an opportunity to win one of these Prizes. First In Hole $1,000 Runner up: $250 Farthest from the Pin: $250.
18 Balls
$200
Purchase 18 golf balls for an opportunity to win one of these Prizes. First In Hole $1,000 Runner up: $250 Farthest from the Pin: $250.
Hole In One Sponsorship
$2,500
Hole In One - Dual Event Sponsor $2,500 (Golf Ball Drop & upcoming Pickleball Event.)*Exclusive recognition as the Premier Sponsor for both events. *Signage at Hole with swag bag to players *Company logo prominently featured on all event marketing materials. *Logo placement on event website with a direct link to your business. *Featured post on social media (Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, etc.). Logo on event banners, flyers, and programs. *Recognition in press releases & email campaigns. *Company name announced during both events. *4 complimentary entries to the Pickleball event. 25 complimentary Golf Ball Drop entries.
Eagle $1,000 Sponsor
$1,000
Eagle $1,000 *Company logo on event marketing materials. *Logo on event website with a direct link. *Two social media mentions. *Logo in event flyers and programs. *Company name announced at both events. *2 complimentary Pickleball entries. *10 complimentary Golf Ball Drop entries.
Birdie $500 Sponsor
$500
*Company logo on the event website. *One social media mention. *Logo in event program. *Company name announced at the event. *5 complimentary Golf Ball Drop entries.
Par $250 Sponsor
$250
*Company name listed on event website. *One social media mention. *Recognition in the event program. *2 complimentary Golf Ball Drop entries.
Add a donation for La Canada Kiwanis Foundation

$

