2nd Annual Golf Ball Drop (A La Cañada Kiwanis Foundation Event)

Purchase one golf ball for an opportunity to win one of these Prizes.
Closest to the Pin Prizes: First In Hole $1,000
Runner up: $250
Farthest from the pin: $250.
4 Balls
$70
Purchase four golf balls for an opportunity to win one of these Prizes.
First In Hole $1,000
Runner up: $250
Farthest from the Pin: $250.
18 Balls
$200
Purchase 18 golf balls for an opportunity to win one of these Prizes.
First In Hole $1,000
Runner up: $250
Farthest from the Pin: $250.
Hole In One Sponsorship
$2,500
Hole In One - Dual Event Sponsor $2,500 (Golf Ball Drop & upcoming Pickleball Event.)*Exclusive recognition as the Premier Sponsor for both events.
*Signage at Hole with swag bag to players
*Company logo prominently featured on all event marketing materials.
*Logo placement on event website with a direct link to your business.
*Featured post on social media (Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, etc.).
Logo on event banners, flyers, and programs.
*Recognition in press releases & email campaigns.
*Company name announced during both events.
*4 complimentary entries to the Pickleball event.
25 complimentary Golf Ball Drop entries.
Eagle $1,000 Sponsor
$1,000
Eagle $1,000
*Company logo on event marketing materials.
*Logo on event website with a direct link.
*Two social media mentions.
*Logo in event flyers and programs.
*Company name announced at both events.
*2 complimentary Pickleball entries.
*10 complimentary Golf Ball Drop entries.
Birdie $500 Sponsor
$500
*Company logo on the event website.
*One social media mention.
*Logo in event program.
*Company name announced at the event.
*5 complimentary Golf Ball Drop entries.
Par $250 Sponsor
$250
*Company name listed on event website.
*One social media mention.
*Recognition in the event program.
*2 complimentary Golf Ball Drop entries.
Add a donation for La Canada Kiwanis Foundation
$
