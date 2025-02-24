2nd Annual Golf Ball Drop (A La Cañada Kiwanis Foundation Event)

Hole In One - Dual Event Sponsor $2,500 (Golf Ball Drop & upcoming Pickleball Event.)*Exclusive recognition as the Premier Sponsor for both events. *Signage at Hole with swag bag to players *Company logo prominently featured on all event marketing materials. *Logo placement on event website with a direct link to your business. *Featured post on social media (Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, etc.). Logo on event banners, flyers, and programs. *Recognition in press releases & email campaigns. *Company name announced during both events. *4 complimentary entries to the Pickleball event. 25 complimentary Golf Ball Drop entries.

Hole In One - Dual Event Sponsor $2,500 (Golf Ball Drop & upcoming Pickleball Event.)*Exclusive recognition as the Premier Sponsor for both events. *Signage at Hole with swag bag to players *Company logo prominently featured on all event marketing materials. *Logo placement on event website with a direct link to your business. *Featured post on social media (Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, etc.). Logo on event banners, flyers, and programs. *Recognition in press releases & email campaigns. *Company name announced during both events. *4 complimentary entries to the Pickleball event. 25 complimentary Golf Ball Drop entries.

More details...