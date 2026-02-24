John Molloy Jr. Foundation

Hosted by

John Molloy Jr. Foundation

About this event

2nd Annual Golf Outing & Gala

200 Huguenot Ave

Staten Island, NY 10312, USA

Morning Shotgun
$200

Enjoy breakfast, a round of golf with snacks and beverages on the course and a BBQ lunch after. Breakfast starts at 7am, shotgun at 8am.

Morning Shotgun plus Gala
$300

Enjoy Breakfast, a round of golf with snacks and beverages on the course, BBQ lunch, and the Beer Garden & Gala dinner. Stay all day or golf then go home, relax and come back for the evening's festivities.

Registration and Breakfast start at 7am, Beer Garden at 5 pm with Gala to follow.

Afternoon Shotgun & Gala
$300

Enjoy a BBQ lunch, a round of golf with snacks and beverages along the course, a Beer Garden cocktail hour and Gala dinner and open bar to follow. Lunch starts at 12pm, Beer Garden starts at 5 pm, Gala to follow.

Beer Garden & Gala only (no golf)
$175

Enjoy the Beer Garden cocktail hour on the patio with a Gala Buffet Dinner & open bar to follow in the ballroom. Beer Garden Cocktail hour begins at 5pm, Gala to follow.

Raffle Sheet
$25

Skip The long lines day of. One raffle sheet has 20 tickets plus a door prize ticket. take a chance and try and win one of our amazing prizes!

Raffle Sheet Early Bird Bundle #1
$50

Buy 2 sheets, get one free!!!

*This deal is only available online, not on the day of event.

Raffle Sheet Early Bird Bundle #2
$100

Buy 4 sheets, get 4 free!!! This is our best deal to buy raffle tickets. Ya Gotta be in it to win it!!

*This deal is only available online and not on the day of event.

Event Sponsorship
$5,000

This is a top tier sponsorship. Your logo will be dominant on our event T shirt, and displayed on a large banner throughout the events of the day. So grateful for your support!!

Beverage Cart Sponsor
$5,000

Just like an Event Sponsor, your logo will be dominant on our event T shirt, and a large banner will be displayed on the cart traveling around the golf course all day giving out snacks and drinks to our guests. we will then display it in the gala room. Thanks so much for your support!

T shirt Sponsor
$3,500

Help us pay for the T shirts that will be given out to all of our guests. They will have logos of all of our Top Tier sponsors, and yours will go on the sleeve. Thanks for your support!!

Platinum Sponsor
$3,000

Your logo will be displayed on our event T shirt, and you will have a sign displayed at all events of the day. Thank you for your amazing support!

Gold Sponsor
$2,000

We will display your logo on a sign throughout the events of the day. Thank you for your support!

Prize Sponsor
$500

Your contribution will help us provide some amazing prizes for our raffle games. Some of the prizes we were able to offer last year through this sponsorship are: Inflatable hot Tub, Blackstone Grill, Yeti cooler with Banana merch... Thank you for your support!

Flag Sponsor
$250

A beautiful nylon flag embroidered with our logo and your name/company name will be displayed on the holes or hanging somewhere around the event. You will be able to take your flag home at the end of the night. Thanks so much for supporting our cause.

Tee Sponsor
$100

We will display a sign with your name/company logo at a hole. Thanks for supporting us!!

Add a donation for John Molloy Jr. Foundation

$

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