2nd Annual Golf Outing & Gala

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About this event
Enjoy breakfast, a round of golf with snacks and beverages on the course and a BBQ lunch after. Breakfast starts at 7am, shotgun at 8am.
Enjoy Breakfast, a round of golf with snacks and beverages on the course, BBQ lunch, and the Beer Garden & Gala dinner. Stay all day or golf then go home, relax and come back for the evening's festivities.
Registration and Breakfast start at 7am, Beer Garden at 5 pm with Gala to follow.
Enjoy a BBQ lunch, a round of golf with snacks and beverages along the course, a Beer Garden cocktail hour and Gala dinner and open bar to follow. Lunch starts at 12pm, Beer Garden starts at 5 pm, Gala to follow.
Enjoy the Beer Garden cocktail hour on the patio with a Gala Buffet Dinner & open bar to follow in the ballroom. Beer Garden Cocktail hour begins at 5pm, Gala to follow.
Skip The long lines day of. One raffle sheet has 20 tickets plus a door prize ticket. take a chance and try and win one of our amazing prizes!
Buy 2 sheets, get one free!!!
*This deal is only available online, not on the day of event.
Buy 4 sheets, get 4 free!!! This is our best deal to buy raffle tickets. Ya Gotta be in it to win it!!
*This deal is only available online and not on the day of event.
This is a top tier sponsorship. Your logo will be dominant on our event T shirt, and displayed on a large banner throughout the events of the day. So grateful for your support!!
Just like an Event Sponsor, your logo will be dominant on our event T shirt, and a large banner will be displayed on the cart traveling around the golf course all day giving out snacks and drinks to our guests. we will then display it in the gala room. Thanks so much for your support!
Help us pay for the T shirts that will be given out to all of our guests. They will have logos of all of our Top Tier sponsors, and yours will go on the sleeve. Thanks for your support!!
Your logo will be displayed on our event T shirt, and you will have a sign displayed at all events of the day. Thank you for your amazing support!
We will display your logo on a sign throughout the events of the day. Thank you for your support!
Your contribution will help us provide some amazing prizes for our raffle games. Some of the prizes we were able to offer last year through this sponsorship are: Inflatable hot Tub, Blackstone Grill, Yeti cooler with Banana merch... Thank you for your support!
A beautiful nylon flag embroidered with our logo and your name/company name will be displayed on the holes or hanging somewhere around the event. You will be able to take your flag home at the end of the night. Thanks so much for supporting our cause.
We will display a sign with your name/company logo at a hole. Thanks for supporting us!!
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