North Oakland Bucks Athletic Association

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North Oakland Bucks Athletic Association

About this event

Sales closed

2nd Annual Golf Outing Fundraiser- North Oakland Bucks

52000 Cherry Creek Dr

Shelby Charter Township, MI 48316, USA

Add a donation for North Oakland Bucks Athletic Association

$

Single Player
$175

Ticket includes lunch at the turn, dinner and (4) drink tickets.

Foursome
$660
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Ticket includes lunch at the turn, dinner and (4) drink tickets per player.

Lady's Porch Party!
$50

Start time is 1:00. Price includes dinner ticket. Cash bar and Bunco (Bunco teacher will be there and you don't need to know what you're doing).

10 Point Buck Sponsor
$5,000

(2) foursomes entered into the outing, 5 minute optional speech, cart signage near the clubhouse, recognition during announcements at opening ceremony and dinner, title sponsor of event (presented by...) on all materials, individual social media post, opportunity to contribute to gift bags, signage at sign in, lunch, dinner, *company provided banner hung at registration and dinner, mention on sponsor board

8 Point Buck Sponsor
$2,500

(1) foursome entered into the outing, recognition during announcements, recognition in printed materials and website, individual social media post, opportunity to contribute to gift bags, signage at sign in, lunch, dinner, *company provided banner hung at driving range, mention on sponsor board

6 Point Buck Sponsor
$1,000

Recognition during announcements, recognition in printed materials and website, shared sponsor social media post, Opportunity to contribute to gift bags, Signage at sign in, lunch, dinner, Mention on sponsor board

Hole Sponsor
$350

Logo displayed on digital cart at the hole.

Dinner Only Ticket
$40

(1) Ticket for dinner

Cash Outing Donor
$50

Mention on sponsor board. If you want to give a different amount, enter the amount below in the "add a donation" field.

Silent Auction Donor
Free

Please email [email protected] and list the item you plan on donating and we will coordinate pickup.

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