2nd Annual Golf Outing Fundraiser- North Oakland Bucks

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About this event
$
Ticket includes lunch at the turn, dinner and (4) drink tickets.
Ticket includes lunch at the turn, dinner and (4) drink tickets per player.
Start time is 1:00. Price includes dinner ticket. Cash bar and Bunco (Bunco teacher will be there and you don't need to know what you're doing).
(2) foursomes entered into the outing, 5 minute optional speech, cart signage near the clubhouse, recognition during announcements at opening ceremony and dinner, title sponsor of event (presented by...) on all materials, individual social media post, opportunity to contribute to gift bags, signage at sign in, lunch, dinner, *company provided banner hung at registration and dinner, mention on sponsor board
(1) foursome entered into the outing, recognition during announcements, recognition in printed materials and website, individual social media post, opportunity to contribute to gift bags, signage at sign in, lunch, dinner, *company provided banner hung at driving range, mention on sponsor board
Recognition during announcements, recognition in printed materials and website, shared sponsor social media post, Opportunity to contribute to gift bags, Signage at sign in, lunch, dinner, Mention on sponsor board
Logo displayed on digital cart at the hole.
(1) Ticket for dinner
Mention on sponsor board. If you want to give a different amount, enter the amount below in the "add a donation" field.
Please email [email protected] and list the item you plan on donating and we will coordinate pickup.
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