Cryoeeze22 2nd Annual Golf Tournament

This is for your chance at a 50/50 drawing. 4 tickets you purchase you will get 1 free when you check in. Please bring email receipt with you.
Cryoeeze22 2nd Annual Golfers' Best Friend Package
$25
1 Mulligan, 1 inside the grip on putter to count it and take your Tee Shot from the 150 yard line on the Par 5 3rd hole (Shortens hole by 250 yards.
Diamond Sponsorship
$2,500
Recognition of Sponsorship on all marketing material | Free Foursome | Logo on signage on dining room tables | Company item in Golfers' gift bags | Link to your website on the event Website and FB Page | Distribute marketing materials at Event | Your banner outside the entrance to Registration - Dining room | Your Logo - Contact information on signs at all 18 Greens | Set up a marketing table on a Tee Box | Logo on Sponsor page.
Platinum Sponsor
$1,000
Recognition of sponsorship on all marketing material | Free foursome | Company item in Golfers' gift bags | Link to your website on the event Facebook Page and Website | Distribute marketing materials at the event |Your banner displayed at the event | Set up a marketing table on a Tee Box
Gold Sponsor
$750
Free Foursome | Logo on marketing material | Company item in Golfers' Gift Bags | Your banner hung at the event | Set up a marketing table on a Tee Box
Silver Sponsor
$500
Free Foursome | Logo on marketing material | Company item in Golfers' bags | Your banner hung at the event | Set up a marketing table on a Tee Box
Bronze Sponsorship
$250
Company item in Golfers' gift bags | Logo on signage in dining room
Golf Cart Sponsorship
$750
(Exclusive Opportunity for only one Sponsor)
Your Logo, contact information, and message to the Golfers inside the front window of Golf Carts. (70+)
Bar Table Sponsorship
$600
(Exclusive opportunity for only one sponsor)
Your company banner on the bar table auction | Focal Point in the registration and dining room | Hand out marketing material to all attendees
Beverage Cart Sponsorship
$600
(only two available)
Your logo on the beverage cart | Recognized for providing complimentary water and Powerade to First Responders
Dream Team Sponsor
$400
Sponsor a Team of Veterans to play in the tournament | Company item in Golfers' gift bags
Registration, Dining, and Awards Room Sponsor
$300
Company banner hung in the room where Registration, Lunch, Auctions, and Awards Ceremony take place | Marketing material may be placed in the room.
Putting Green Sponsor
$250
Signage at the putting green | Host activity at the putting green.
Driving Range Sponsor
$250
Signage at the Driving Range | Host an activity at the Driving Range.
Hole Sponsor
$75
Signage with your company logo and information at the Tee Box. An option to set up a Table and Tent to hand out materials or host an activity at your tee box is available for an additional $100.
