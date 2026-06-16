A black silhouette of an eagle with outstretched wings perched on a golf club is centered on a white background, with the text "BALANCE 4 LIFE" above and "EAGLE WATCH GOLF CLUB" below.
Balance 4 Life Ministries Inc

Hosted by

Balance 4 Life Ministries Inc

About this event

2nd Annual Charity Golf Tournament

3055 Eagle Watch Dr

Woodstock, GA 30189, USA

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Presenting Sponsor
$5,000

Includes Recognition on Presenting Banner, Sponsor Tent & Table at 1 Tee Box, 2 Foursomes, and 8 Mulligan Packages

Platinum Sponsor
$2,500

Includes Recognition on Presenting Banner, 2 Tee Box Signs, 1 Foursome, and 4 Mulligan Packages

Premium Sponsor
$1,250

Includes Recognition on Presenting Banner, 2 Tee Box Signs, and 1 Foursome

Individual Golfer
$125

Individual golfers will be paired up in foursomes

Individual Golfer w/Mulligan Package
$150

Individual golfers will be paired up in foursomes

Foursome
$500

You will be contacted by our team for the other three names in your foursome

Foursome w/4 Mulligan Packages
$600

You will be contacted by our team for the other three names in your foursome

Raffle Ticket Package
$25

Package of 10 Raffle Tickets for Merchandise Prizes.

Add a donation for Balance 4 Life Ministries Inc

$

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