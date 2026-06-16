2nd Annual Charity Golf Tournament

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Includes Recognition on Presenting Banner, Sponsor Tent & Table at 1 Tee Box, 2 Foursomes, and 8 Mulligan Packages
Includes Recognition on Presenting Banner, 2 Tee Box Signs, 1 Foursome, and 4 Mulligan Packages
Includes Recognition on Presenting Banner, 2 Tee Box Signs, and 1 Foursome
Individual golfers will be paired up in foursomes
Individual golfers will be paired up in foursomes
You will be contacted by our team for the other three names in your foursome
You will be contacted by our team for the other three names in your foursome
Package of 10 Raffle Tickets for Merchandise Prizes.
$
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