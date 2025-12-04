Bernie's Happy Home

2nd Annual Golf Tournament

3429 Briarwood Blvd

Billings, MT 59101, USA

Team Registration
$700
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Register your 4 person team for the full day of golf and fun.

Major Sponsor
$1,500

This sponsorship includes the following

* Banner hung at golf course (Sponsor to provide)

 * Recognition on Bernie’s Happy Home website          and social media page

 * Recognition at Awards Banquet

 * Choice of either hole sponsorship or a golf team

 * Flag Prize provided if you choose hole sponsorships

 * Logo recognition at sponsored hole

 * Option to staff hole, do games, provide snacks & beverages, etc

Hole Sponsor
$600

This sponsorship includes the following:

 * Name recognition on sponsored hole

 * Option to staff hole, set up game, hand out snacks and beverages, etc

 * Recognition during awards banquet

 * Recognition on Bernie’s Happy Home website and social media page

Beverage Sponsor
$600

 This sponsor will provide each golfer to receive 2 free drink tickets

It includes:

 * Recognition on Bernie’s Happy Home website and social media page

 * Logo on Beverage Cart

 * Recognition during awards banquet

Hole in one sponsor
$600

This sponsorship covers the hole in one insurance and includes:

* Name Recognition at sponsored hole

* Option to staﬀ hole, set up game, hand out

snacks and beverages, etc

* Recognition on Bernie’s Happy Home website

and social media pages

Add a donation for Bernie's Happy Home

$

