2nd Annual Golf Tournament

Register your 4 person team for the full day of golf and fun.
This sponsorship includes the following
* Banner hung at golf course (Sponsor to provide)
* Recognition on Bernie’s Happy Home website and social media page
* Recognition at Awards Banquet
* Choice of either hole sponsorship or a golf team
* Flag Prize provided if you choose hole sponsorships
* Logo recognition at sponsored hole
* Option to staff hole, do games, provide snacks & beverages, etc
* Name recognition on sponsored hole
* Option to staff hole, set up game, hand out snacks and beverages, etc
* Recognition during awards banquet
* Recognition on Bernie’s Happy Home website and social media page
This sponsor will provide each golfer to receive 2 free drink tickets
It includes:
* Recognition on Bernie’s Happy Home website and social media page
* Logo on Beverage Cart
* Recognition during awards banquet
This sponsorship covers the hole in one insurance and includes:
* Name Recognition at sponsored hole
* Option to staﬀ hole, set up game, hand out
snacks and beverages, etc
* Recognition on Bernie’s Happy Home website
and social media pages
