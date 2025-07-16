Online Auction for the PV Boys Wrestling Mat Club's 2nd Annual Golf Tournament:

Hosted by
Starting bid
Enjoy 3 - 1 Hour Private Sessions training with Jens Pulver as well as a signed UFC Hat.
Ultimate Fighting Championship
Starting bid
Train with Tyler Clark in 3 1-Hour Sessions
Tyler Clark's Remarkable Wrestling Career
High School:
Freshman Year: 39-3 Placed 2nd in State
Sophomore Year: 38-0 Placed 1st in State
Junior Year: 42-1 Placed 2nd in State
Senior Year: 42-3 Placed 2nd in State
College:
Freshman Year: Iowa State 4th at Big 12 Championships
Sophomore Year: Iowa State 25-8 Placed 2nd at Midlands Championships & 2nd at Big 12 Championships
Named second team All-Academic for Big 12
Junior Year: Transferred to Iowa
Senior Year: Iowa 17-3, Placed 4th at Midlands, 2nd at Lindenwood, WON Grand View and Duhawk Open, Named Academic All-Big Ten
Starting bid
2 TICKETS EDGE CLUB SEATS
& PARKING PASS
IOWA VS. INDIANA
FOOTBALL GAME
GAME TIME: SEP 27, 2025 @ TBD TIME
***Mobile Ticket Transfer***
EDGE CLUB FEATURES:
Donated By: Wes & Maggie Hand
Starting bid
Enjoy upfront action in 2 front row seats to a Hawkeye Wrestling Big 10 Dual of your choice.
(Excludes Penn State Dual)
*Mobile Ticket Transfer*
Donated By: The Miller Family
Starting bid
¼ Cow
Cow to be Processed in September at BAETKE Custom Cuts in Long Grove, IA
Donated By: Hand Family Angus
Starting bid
Personal Guided Tour of Iowa State Capitol with
Lieutenant Governor Chris Cournoyer
*Tour Includes Trip to Top of the Dome*
Signed Canvas of Gov Kim Reynolds and
Lt. Gov Chris Cournoyer
Donated by: Lieutenant Governor Chris Cournoyer
Starting bid
Gfy1-bzusa
12g bullpup
18.5” barrel
Cerakote Bazooka Green Flag Pattern
***FFL to facilitate transfer***
Donated by: Eric Juergens & Young Guns
Starting bid
4 Club Box Seats to the September 2, 2025 Chicago Cubs vs Atlanta Braves game.
Donated By: Craig Wagner & Family
Starting bid
Dan Gable Signed Iowa Hawkeye Competition Wrestling Mat Piece used at Carver Hawkeye Arena 1995-2024.
Donated by: Matt Reisetter & Crossroads Fireworks
Matt still has various sizes and colors of this wrestling mat available for sale, both signed and unsigned. You can find his listings on Facebook Marketplace or by calling/texting him directly at (319) 230-2271
