Hosted by

PV Boys Wrestling Mat Club

About this event

Sales closed

Online Auction for the PV Boys Wrestling Mat Club's 2nd Annual Golf Tournament:

Pick-up location

604 Belmont Rd, Riverdale, IA 52722, USA

Jens Pulver Private Sessions & UFC Hat item
Jens Pulver Private Sessions & UFC Hat
$25

Starting bid

Enjoy 3 - 1 Hour Private Sessions training with Jens Pulver as well as a signed UFC Hat.


Ultimate Fighting Championship

Tyler Clark Private Sessions item
Tyler Clark Private Sessions
$25

Starting bid

Train with Tyler Clark in 3 1-Hour Sessions

Tyler Clark's Remarkable Wrestling Career

High School: 

Freshman Year: 39-3 Placed 2nd in State

Sophomore Year:  38-0 Placed 1st in State

Junior Year:  42-1 Placed 2nd in State

Senior Year:  42-3 Placed 2nd in State

College:  

Freshman Year: Iowa State 4th at Big 12 Championships

Sophomore Year:  Iowa State 25-8 Placed 2nd at Midlands Championships & 2nd at Big 12 Championships

Named second team All-Academic for Big 12

Junior Year:  Transferred to Iowa 

Senior Year:  Iowa 17-3, Placed 4th at Midlands, 2nd at Lindenwood, WON Grand View and Duhawk Open, Named Academic All-Big Ten


2 Tickets: IA vs IN Hawkeye Edge Club Seats and Parking item
2 Tickets: IA vs IN Hawkeye Edge Club Seats and Parking
$50

Starting bid

2 TICKETS EDGE CLUB SEATS

& PARKING PASS

IOWA VS. INDIANA

FOOTBALL GAME


GAME TIME:  SEP 27, 2025 @ TBD TIME

***Mobile Ticket Transfer***


EDGE CLUB FEATURES:

  • Located on Level Two of the North Endzone
  • Extra-wide outdoor dating with chair backs, armrests, and drink holders
  • Access to new 17,000 sq.ft. climate-controlled Ted Pacha-Family Club, featuring HD televisions and Wi-Fi service
  • An expanded food and beverage menu, including a wide selection of beer and wine, which patrons can enjoy in their seats
  • Access to private restrooms within the Ted Pacha Family Club

Donated By: Wes & Maggie Hand

2 Front Row Tickets: Hawkeye Wresting Dual item
2 Front Row Tickets: Hawkeye Wresting Dual
$25

Starting bid

Enjoy upfront action in 2 front row seats to a Hawkeye Wrestling Big 10 Dual of your choice.

(Excludes Penn State Dual)

*Mobile Ticket Transfer*


Donated By: The Miller Family

1/4 Cow & Processing item
1/4 Cow & Processing item
1/4 Cow & Processing
$100

Starting bid

¼ Cow 

Cow to be Processed in September at BAETKE Custom Cuts in Long Grove, IA


Donated By: Hand Family Angus

Signed Canvas & Iowa State Capitol Tour item
Signed Canvas & Iowa State Capitol Tour
$25

Starting bid

Personal Guided Tour of Iowa State Capitol with 

Lieutenant Governor Chris Cournoyer

*Tour Includes Trip to Top of the Dome* 

Signed Canvas of Gov Kim Reynolds and  

Lt. Gov Chris Cournoyer


Donated by: Lieutenant Governor Chris Cournoyer

Gfy1-bzusa 12g bullpup Shotgun item
Gfy1-bzusa 12g bullpup Shotgun
$50

Starting bid

Gfy1-bzusa

12g bullpup

18.5” barrel

Cerakote Bazooka Green Flag Pattern

***FFL to facilitate transfer***


Donated by: Eric Juergens & Young Guns

4 Club Seats to Cubs Game 9/2/2025 item
4 Club Seats to Cubs Game 9/2/2025 item
4 Club Seats to Cubs Game 9/2/2025
$100

Starting bid

4 Club Box Seats to the September 2, 2025 Chicago Cubs vs Atlanta Braves game.


Donated By: Craig Wagner & Family


Dan Gable Signed Mat Piece item
Dan Gable Signed Mat Piece
$25

Starting bid

Dan Gable Signed Iowa Hawkeye Competition Wrestling Mat Piece used at Carver Hawkeye Arena 1995-2024. 


Donated by: Matt Reisetter & Crossroads Fireworks

Matt still has various sizes and colors of this wrestling mat available for sale, both signed and unsigned.  You can find his listings on Facebook Marketplace or by calling/texting him directly at (319) 230-2271



Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!