2nd Annual Golf Tournament Silent Auction

Ally Prize Pack
Ally Umbrella, with two insulated 20 Oz Mugs and three Golf Head Covers

50th Anniversary Edition Capitals Jack Daniels Single Barrel
A Jack Daniels Single Barrel Select Washington Capitals 50th Anniversary Edition, Hand selected by Alan May, with a Miracle 4 Melanie and a USA Warriors engraving.

Alex Ovechkin Signed Stick
Official Signed Alex Ovechkin Hockey Stick, from the same year he scored his record breaking goal. With Certificate of Authenticity

John Carlson Signed Stick
Official Signed John Carlson Stick With Certificate of Authenticity

10 Year Anniversary San Jose Sharks Prize pack
This Prize Pack includes 6 commemorative coasters, player nesting dolls and an Official Inaugural San Jose Shark Poster

Siemens Golf and Travel Pack
Official Siemens Duffle Garment Bag, with 12 Golf balls, an XL Polo, XL Zip up Hoodie, Siemens Hat, Sunglasses, Socks and Golf Umbrella.

Official USA Warriors Yeti Soft Cooler Beach Pack 1
Official Yeti Soft Cooler with a 6 Pack of Hockey's Official Beer Labatt

Official USA Warrior Soft Cooler Beach pack 2
Official Yeti Soft Cooler with a 6 Pack of Hockey's Official Beer Labatt

