2nd Annual Golf Tournament Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Ally Umbrella, with two insulated 20 Oz Mugs and three Golf Head Covers
Starting bid
A Jack Daniels Single Barrel Select Washington Capitals 50th Anniversary Edition, Hand selected by Alan May, with a Miracle 4 Melanie and a USA Warriors engraving.
Starting bid
Official Signed Alex Ovechkin Hockey Stick, from the same year he scored his record breaking goal. With Certificate of Authenticity
Starting bid
Official Signed John Carlson Stick With Certificate of Authenticity
Starting bid
This Prize Pack includes 6 commemorative coasters, player nesting dolls and an Official Inaugural San Jose Shark Poster
Starting bid
Official Siemens Duffle Garment Bag, with 12 Golf balls, an XL Polo, XL Zip up Hoodie, Siemens Hat, Sunglasses, Socks and Golf Umbrella.
Starting bid
Official Yeti Soft Cooler with a 6 Pack of Hockey's Official Beer Labatt
Starting bid
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!