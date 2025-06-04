Coldsprings Healing Paws Foundation

Hosted by

Coldsprings Healing Paws Foundation

About this event

2nd Annual Golf Tournament Sponsorships

740 2nd New Hampshire Turnpike N

Francestown, NH 03043, USA

Tournament Sponsor
$5,000
-Recognized as sole Tournament Sponsor on all promotions and materials. - Corporate signage and marketing collateral on reception tables. - Verbal & social media recognition by Coldsprings Healing Paws. - Registration for 1 team (4 golfers)
Beverage Cart Sponsor
$750
- Recognized as beverage cart sponsor on all promotions and materials including signage, event program and social media. - Signage with logo on beverage cart - Includes 2 golfers
Hole in 1 Sponsor
$650
- Recognized as Hole in One sponsor on all promotions and materials including signage, event program and, social media. - Logo signage on designated hole - Includes 2 golfers
Hole Sponsor
$500
- Recognized as a hole sponsor on all promotions and materials including signage, event program and social media. - Logo signage on designated hole - Includes 1 golfer
Add a donation for Coldsprings Healing Paws Foundation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!