2nd Annual Golf Tournament Sponsorships

-Recognized as sole Tournament Sponsor on all promotions and materials.
- Corporate signage and marketing collateral on
reception tables.
- Verbal & social media recognition by Coldsprings Healing Paws.
- Registration for 1 team (4 golfers)
Beverage Cart Sponsor
$750
- Recognized as beverage cart sponsor on all
promotions and materials including signage, event
program and social media.
- Signage with logo on beverage cart
- Includes 2 golfers
Hole in 1 Sponsor
$650
- Recognized as Hole in One sponsor on all promotions
and materials including signage, event program and, social media.
- Logo signage on designated hole
- Includes 2 golfers
Hole Sponsor
$500
- Recognized as a hole sponsor on all promotions and materials including signage, event program and
social media.
- Logo signage on designated hole
- Includes 1 golfer
Add a donation for Coldsprings Healing Paws Foundation
$
