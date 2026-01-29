Sponsorship: 2nd Annual Great Spring Carnival Presented by ECHO

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About this event
Premier level sponsorship for maximum visibility across the entire carnival.
High-visibility sponsorship with prominent recognition throughout the carnival.
Great exposure with multiple branding opportunities.
Support the fun and showcase your business on one ride.
Show your support and promote your business at our community carnival. Your $50 sponsorship includes your logo featured on a shared banner along side other small businesses; displaced throughout all five days of the event for maximum visibility.
This is a great way to advertise and connect with the community while supporting a local event.
logo submission deadline April 13, 2026
Looking for another way to support the carnival? Sponsors can also purchase sheets of presale carnival ride tickets at a discount rate:
If you already have a logo, please send it in a print-ready format (high-resolution PNG, PDF, AI, or EPS). If you don’t, no problem, our printer can assist in making your logo displayable for the banner.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!