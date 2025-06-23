Upper Saint Clair Girls Soccer

2nd Annual GSOC Golf Outing at SouthPointe Golf Club to benefit the USC Girls Soccer Program

360 Southpointe Blvd

Canonsburg, PA 15317, USA

Foursome
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
  • Greens Fees & Cart
  • Tournament Gift Bag with Goodies
  • Use of the Range & Practice Facility
  • Lunch from 11:00 to 12:30
  • Snacks and Beverages on the Course
  • Beer Provided by Links Brewery
  • Dinner immediately following golf


Individual Golfer
$250
  • Entry for 1 golfer (we’ll pair you with a group!)
  • All Foursome Package benefits
  • Great for solo registrants or networking
Golfer Competition Prize Package
$100

$100 per golfer. 1 per golfer. Purchase a Bundle NOW or available for purchase at REGISTRATION on the day of the outing:

  • 1 move your ball a club length, but not in the hole
  • 1 entry for 2 putts in the putting contest
  • Longest Drive (Men & Women)
  • Longest Putt
  • 4 Closest to the Pin
  • 2 mulligans,  to be used to redo a shot
  • 5 Gift Packet Raffle Tickets
Dinner only
$50

Join us for dinner if you can’t make the full day.

Event & Season Long Home Game Sponsor
$750
  • Top billing on all outgoing golf tournament communications
  • Top billing at the Golf Tournament
  • Top billing on the banner at the entrance of every USC Girls Soccer Home Game
The Ultimate Program Support Package
$1,500

$250 savings!!! 

  • 1 Foursome and all the benefits listed
  • 1 Event & Season Long Home Game Sponsorship
Beverage Sponsor
$500

Signage on beverage stations and cart

Tournament Gift Bag Sponsor
$500

Your logo on every players bag in the carts

Tee Sponsorship
$250

Your name/logo will be prominently displayed on a tee box

Closet to the Pin
$600

Your name/logo will be prominently displayed for the closest to the pin contest.

