2nd Annual GSOC Golf Outing at SouthPointe Golf Club to benefit the USC Girls Soccer Program

Hosted by
About this event
Canonsburg, PA 15317, USA
$100 per golfer. 1 per golfer. Purchase a Bundle NOW or available for purchase at REGISTRATION on the day of the outing:
Join us for dinner if you can’t make the full day.
$250 savings!!!
Signage on beverage stations and cart
Your logo on every players bag in the carts
Your name/logo will be prominently displayed on a tee box
Your name/logo will be prominently displayed for the closest to the pin contest.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!