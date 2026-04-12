2nd Annual Healthy Living With A Vision Golf Outing

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About this event
Grants individual golfer to 18 holes including cart and lunch box. If you have a foursome or others, you wish to golf with, please list their names and e-mail to [email protected] on subject line write golf outing 2026
Hole Sponsorship. Payment is for sponsorship of one hole and includes signage with company logo and information. Hole sponsors will be recognized in our sponsor recap posed on our website.
Company Sponsorship Silver Level $500 Includes one golfer ticket
Company Sponsorship Gold Level - $1000 Includes 2 golfer tickets
Company Sponsorship Gold Level - $2050. Includes 4 golfer tickets.
Donation by a friend of Healthy Living With A Vision Foundation who will not golf. This ticket will allow entrance to non-golfing event held during the golf outing. This donation also supports the foundation mission.
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