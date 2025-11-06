Eldredge Athletics

2nd Annual Hoʻokahi Golf Tournament

98-535 Kaonohi St

Aiea, HI 96701, USA

Hole Sponsor
$350

18"x24" sign with your name or logo posted at a hole


Tax deductible portion: $250

Team Sponsor
$1,200
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes:


-One team of four players

-Welcome gift bag for each player

-Welcome Breakfast, Lunch and drinks

-Awards Banquet


Tax deductible portion: $500

Homerun Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes:

Everything in Team Sponsor tier +


-Charger Pass for each of your players ($400 total value)

Each pass consists of:

4 Mulligans, Entry tickets to all games: Longest Drive, Longest Throw, Furthest Hit, On/Off and Hole in Ones, and prize ticket entries!


Tax deductible portion: $800

Diamond Sponsor
$2,400
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes:

Everything in Homerun Sponsor tier +


-VIP drink bag

-Hole sponsor sign

-Name/logo on all marketing material

-Special Breakfast

-Mahalo gift for team


Tax deductible portion: $1,700

Grand Slam Sponsor
$3,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes:

Everything in Diamond Sponsor tier +


-VIP Parking for all players

-VIP check-in & registration

-VIP drink cart (for each cart) and a personal beverage attendant

-Opportunity for promotional materials, with special recognition throughout tournament

-8ʻX4ʻ banner at tournament and at PCHS Baseball Outfield all season

-Reserved Award Banquet seating

-Special Mahalo gifts for each player


Tax deductible portion: $2,800

Hoʻokahi Title Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Includes:

Everything in Grand Slam Sponsor tier +


-One additional team of 4 golfers (8 total players)

-Special recognition as Title Sponsor & company logo prominently displayed on all promotional material

-8ʻX4ʻ banner at entry of tournament and at PCHS Baseball Outfield all year in a premium location

-Exclusive Hoʻokahi Tournament Polos and merchandise


Tax deductible portion: $3,600

