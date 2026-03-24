I AM Tennis Inc

Hosted by

I AM Tennis Inc

About this event

2nd Annual I AM Tennis Memorial Event

5225 Calhoun Rd

Houston, TX 77021, USA

General Admission
Pay what you can

For those who just want to watch the tournament or simply participate in the complimentary activities. Though admission is free, donations are always welcomed.

Child Participant (17& under)
$10

Entry into the tournament, clinics, challenges, and all other event activities.

College Student Participant
$20

Entry into the tournament, clinics, challenges, and all other event activities.

Adult Participant
$30

Entry into the tournament, clinics, challenges, and all other event activities.

Add a donation for I AM Tennis Inc

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