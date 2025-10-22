2nd Annual Indoor Golf Outing

3755 Station Drive Oswego

IL 60543

Single Golfer
$100

Join us for 4 hours of golf, lunch, and drink tickets.

Foursome
$400
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Grab your crew and join us for 4 hours of golf, lunch, and drink tickets.

Bay Upgrade
$50

Upgrade your bay to comfortable cushioned deep seated lounge chairs.

Eagle Presenting Event Sponsor
$3,500

Foursome, entry signage, banner signage, signage at each bay, tagged Facebook shoutout, and logo on CASA website.

Golf Ball Picker Sponsor
$2,000

Foursome, your company logo prominently displayed on the Golf Ball Picker which makes 5-8 passes every 20-30 minutes throughout the event, and tagged Facebook shoutout.

Birdie Beverage Sponsor
$1,000

Signage/marketing materials at both drink locations and tagged Facebook shoutout.

Birdie Food Sponsor
$750

Signage/marketing materials at food stations and tagged Facebook shoutout.

Hole in One Bay Sponsor
$250

6 foot table for business marketing materials, a member of your business may attend to “man” area, $25 surcharge and we set up provided items for you, Facebook shoutout, and logo’d signage in front of bay area.

Add a donation for CASA Kendall County

$

