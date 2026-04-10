Indelible Lives, Inc

Hosted by

Indelible Lives, Inc

About this event

2nd Annual JD Edwards Golf Tournament

157 Carlisle Rd

Westford, MA 01886, USA

1 Player
$200

1 Player

Foursome
$700
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

4 Players

Bronze Sponsor
$1,000

- Logo on event program and website

- One player entry

- Hole sponsorship

- Recoginiton at the awards dinner

Silver Sponsor
$2,500

All Bronze benefits, plus:

- One foursome (4 players total)

Gold Sponsor
$5,000

All Silver benefits, plus:

- Individual Game sponsor

Title Sponsor
$7,500

All Gold benefits, plus:


- Premier recognition as Title Sponsor

- Logo on all event materials

-Two foursomes (8 players total)

- Speaking opportunity at awards dinner

Individual Hole Sponsor
$350

Company logo displayed at sponsored hole

Game Sponsor
$350

Company logo displayed at sponsored game

Dinner only Option
$40

Start of after tournament Meal for 2:30-3:00

Add a donation for Indelible Lives, Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!