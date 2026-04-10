2nd Annual JD Edwards Golf Tournament

Hosted by
About this event
1 Player
4 Players
- Logo on event program and website
- One player entry
- Hole sponsorship
- Recoginiton at the awards dinner
All Bronze benefits, plus:
- One foursome (4 players total)
All Silver benefits, plus:
- Individual Game sponsor
All Gold benefits, plus:
- Premier recognition as Title Sponsor
- Logo on all event materials
-Two foursomes (8 players total)
- Speaking opportunity at awards dinner
Company logo displayed at sponsored hole
Company logo displayed at sponsored game
Start of after tournament Meal for 2:30-3:00
$
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