Jeff Weeman Memorial

Hosted by

Jeff Weeman Memorial

About this event

2nd Annual Jeff Weeman Memorial Pickleball Tournament

S Cedar St

Colville, WA 99114, USA

Registration Fee - Members
$25

MUST purchase this to enter tournament. THEN add events you want to enter. Must be a NEWPA member for this registration fee.

Non Member Registration Fee
$35

If you are not a member of NEWPA - Must purchase this to enter tournament. THEN add events you want to enter.

Women's Beginner Random Round Robin
$5

Thurs. 1pm: Limit 8. You will change partners/opponents each game. Play 7 games. Top scorer=winner.

Women's Intermediate Random Round Robin
$10

Thurs. 1pm: Limit 8. You will change partners/opponents each game. Play 7 games. Top scorer=winner.

Womens Adv. Random Round Robin
$10

Thurs. 5pm: No partner needed. You will be grouped in levels & rotate partners/opponents each game. Which individual can score the most points?

Men Beginner Random Round Robin
$5

Thurs. 3pm: Limit 8. You will change partners/opponents each game. Play 7 games. Top scorer=winner.

Men's Intermediate Random Round Robin
$10

Thurs. 3pm: Limit 8. You will change partners/opponents each game. Play 7 games. Top scorer=winner.

Men's Advanced Random Round Robin
$10

Thurs. 5pm: No partner needed. You will be grouped in levels & rotate partners/opponents each game. Which individual can score the most points?

Fri. Mixed Doubles: Beginner
$10

Fri. 3pm. 8 teams limit. Will play 7 games.

Fri. Mixed Doubles - Intermediate
$10

Friday 3pm: 8 team limit. You will play 7 games.

Fri. Mixed Doubles -Advanced
$10

Friday: 5:15 pm Depending on number of entries, we will play everyone once.

Men's Doubles- Intermediate
$10

Sat. 9am You will sign up & list your partner. 8 teams max./possible 7 games

Men's Doubles - Adv.
$10

Sat. 11am: You will sign up & list your partner. 8 teams max./possible 7 games

Women's Doubles - Beginner
$10

Sat. 1pm: You will sign up & list your partner. 8 teams max./possible 7 games

Women's Doubles - Intermediate
$10

Sat. 3:00pm: You will sign up & list your partner. 8 teams max./possible 7 games

Women's Doubles - Adv.
$10

Sat. 5pm Sign up & list your partner.

MLP -Team: Beginner
$5

Sun. 12pm: Gather 3 friends. Team must have 2 male & 2 female. Will play a women's & men's doubles game & 2 mixed doubles game against each team. Dreambreaker if tied 2-2. (each individual gets to play 2games against the other teams) List the other 3 people who will be on your team.

MLP- Team - Intermediate
$10

Sun. 12PM Gather 3 friends. Team must have 2 male & 2 female. Will play a women's & men's doubles game & 2 mixed doubles game against each team. Dreambreaker if tied 2-2. (each individual gets to play 2games against the other teams) List the other 3 people who will be on your team.

MLP - Team -Adv.
$10

Sun. 3PM: Gather 3 friends. Team must have 2 male & 2 female. Will play a women's & men's doubles game & 2 mixed doubles game against each team. Dreambreaker if tied 2-2. (each individual gets to play 2games against the other teams) List the other 3 people who will be on your team.

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