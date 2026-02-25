2nd Annual Jeff Weeman Memorial Pickleball Tournament

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About this event
MUST purchase this to enter tournament. THEN add events you want to enter. Must be a NEWPA member for this registration fee.
If you are not a member of NEWPA - Must purchase this to enter tournament. THEN add events you want to enter.
Thurs. 1pm: Limit 8. You will change partners/opponents each game. Play 7 games. Top scorer=winner.
Thurs. 1pm: Limit 8. You will change partners/opponents each game. Play 7 games. Top scorer=winner.
Thurs. 5pm: No partner needed. You will be grouped in levels & rotate partners/opponents each game. Which individual can score the most points?
Thurs. 3pm: Limit 8. You will change partners/opponents each game. Play 7 games. Top scorer=winner.
Thurs. 3pm: Limit 8. You will change partners/opponents each game. Play 7 games. Top scorer=winner.
Thurs. 5pm: No partner needed. You will be grouped in levels & rotate partners/opponents each game. Which individual can score the most points?
Fri. 3pm. 8 teams limit. Will play 7 games.
Friday 3pm: 8 team limit. You will play 7 games.
Friday: 5:15 pm Depending on number of entries, we will play everyone once.
Sat. 9am You will sign up & list your partner. 8 teams max./possible 7 games
Sat. 11am: You will sign up & list your partner. 8 teams max./possible 7 games
Sat. 1pm: You will sign up & list your partner. 8 teams max./possible 7 games
Sat. 3:00pm: You will sign up & list your partner. 8 teams max./possible 7 games
Sat. 5pm Sign up & list your partner.
Sun. 12pm: Gather 3 friends. Team must have 2 male & 2 female. Will play a women's & men's doubles game & 2 mixed doubles game against each team. Dreambreaker if tied 2-2. (each individual gets to play 2games against the other teams) List the other 3 people who will be on your team.
Sun. 12PM Gather 3 friends. Team must have 2 male & 2 female. Will play a women's & men's doubles game & 2 mixed doubles game against each team. Dreambreaker if tied 2-2. (each individual gets to play 2games against the other teams) List the other 3 people who will be on your team.
Sun. 3PM: Gather 3 friends. Team must have 2 male & 2 female. Will play a women's & men's doubles game & 2 mixed doubles game against each team. Dreambreaker if tied 2-2. (each individual gets to play 2games against the other teams) List the other 3 people who will be on your team.
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