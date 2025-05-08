Jennie's Home

Hosted by

Jennie's Home

About this event

2nd Annual Jennie's Home Charity Golf Classic

1512 Mercer Rd

Ellwood City, PA 16117, USA

Single Golfer
$175

Single Golfer will be added into a random group to create a foursome. Includes light breakfast, lunch, dinner, golf, tee gifts, and chance for raffles.

Foursome
$700
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

One Foursome, which includes four golfers. Includes light breakfast, lunch, dinner, golf, tee gifts, and chance for raffles for four golfers.

Dinner Guest
$45

Single Dinner ticket starting at 3:30PM. Includes dinner, dinner gift, access to raffles, and silent auction.

Kid's Dinner Ticket
$20

Kid's Dinner Ticket includes dinner for 1 child under 18 years of age at the dinner/awards ceremony. There will be a raffle for all children attending.

Presenting/Title Sponsor
$10,000

Presenting/Title Sponsor includes 3 foursomes, logo/name featured on tournament and promo material, option to speak before tournament and during awards ceremony, year-round website promotion, recognition throughout tournament, option to set up a table at a hole, two tee signs on hole 1 and 9, one large banner at prominent location, and Jennie's Home social media promotion.

Gold Sponsor/Family Sponsorship
$5,000

Gold Sponsor includes the full sponsorship of a family trip at Jennie's Home, 1 foursome, logo/name on tee sign and large event banner, 3 month website promotion, recognition at dinner/awards ceremony of Gold Sponsor status, Jennie's Home social media promotion.

Silver Sponsor/Half-Trip Sponsor
$3,000

Silver Sponsor includes the sponsorship of half of a family trip at Jennie's Home, 1 foursome, logo/name on tee sign and large event banner, 1 month website promotion, recognition at dinner/awards ceremony of Silver Sponsor status, Jennie's Home social media promotion.

Golf Pin Flag Sponsor
$2,000

SOLD OUT!!!! No More Available.

Golf Pin Flag Sponsor includes logo/name on 18 custom flags to be placed on each golf hole, 2 months of website promotion, recognition at dinner/awards ceremony, 1 framed custom pin flag.

Sponsor Foursome Package
$1,100

Sponsor Foursome Package includes 1 foursome, 1 tee sign, special recognition at dinner/awards, and 1 month website promotion.

Golf Cart Sponsor
$600

SOLD OUT!!!! No More Available.


Golf Cart Sponsor includes logo/name on every golf cart, 1 tee sign, and 1 month of website promotion.

Scorecard Sponsor
$600

SOLD OUT!!!! No More Available.


Scorecard Sponsor includes logo/name on every scorecard and rules sheet located in every golf cart, 1 tee sign, and 1 month of website promotion.

Dinner Sponsor
$550

Dinner Sponsor includes logo/name throughout dinner/awards ceremony ballroom, 1 tee sign, and special recognition at dinner/awards ceremony.

Putting Green Sponsor
$450

Putting Green Sponsor includes 1 extra large logo/name sign at putting green, 1 tee sign, and 1 month website promotion.

Registration Table Sponsor
$350

SOLD OUT!!!! No More Available.


Registration Table Sponsor includes logo/name on signage at registration table and 1 tee sign.

Tee Sponsor
$150

Tee Sponsor includes 1 tee sign on one of the 18 golf tees located on the golf course.

Add a donation for Jennie's Home

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