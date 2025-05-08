2nd Annual Jennie's Home Charity Golf Classic

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About this event
Single Golfer will be added into a random group to create a foursome. Includes light breakfast, lunch, dinner, golf, tee gifts, and chance for raffles.
One Foursome, which includes four golfers. Includes light breakfast, lunch, dinner, golf, tee gifts, and chance for raffles for four golfers.
Single Dinner ticket starting at 3:30PM. Includes dinner, dinner gift, access to raffles, and silent auction.
Kid's Dinner Ticket includes dinner for 1 child under 18 years of age at the dinner/awards ceremony. There will be a raffle for all children attending.
Presenting/Title Sponsor includes 3 foursomes, logo/name featured on tournament and promo material, option to speak before tournament and during awards ceremony, year-round website promotion, recognition throughout tournament, option to set up a table at a hole, two tee signs on hole 1 and 9, one large banner at prominent location, and Jennie's Home social media promotion.
Gold Sponsor includes the full sponsorship of a family trip at Jennie's Home, 1 foursome, logo/name on tee sign and large event banner, 3 month website promotion, recognition at dinner/awards ceremony of Gold Sponsor status, Jennie's Home social media promotion.
Silver Sponsor includes the sponsorship of half of a family trip at Jennie's Home, 1 foursome, logo/name on tee sign and large event banner, 1 month website promotion, recognition at dinner/awards ceremony of Silver Sponsor status, Jennie's Home social media promotion.
SOLD OUT!!!! No More Available.
Golf Pin Flag Sponsor includes logo/name on 18 custom flags to be placed on each golf hole, 2 months of website promotion, recognition at dinner/awards ceremony, 1 framed custom pin flag.
Sponsor Foursome Package includes 1 foursome, 1 tee sign, special recognition at dinner/awards, and 1 month website promotion.
SOLD OUT!!!! No More Available.
Golf Cart Sponsor includes logo/name on every golf cart, 1 tee sign, and 1 month of website promotion.
SOLD OUT!!!! No More Available.
Scorecard Sponsor includes logo/name on every scorecard and rules sheet located in every golf cart, 1 tee sign, and 1 month of website promotion.
Dinner Sponsor includes logo/name throughout dinner/awards ceremony ballroom, 1 tee sign, and special recognition at dinner/awards ceremony.
Putting Green Sponsor includes 1 extra large logo/name sign at putting green, 1 tee sign, and 1 month website promotion.
SOLD OUT!!!! No More Available.
Registration Table Sponsor includes logo/name on signage at registration table and 1 tee sign.
Tee Sponsor includes 1 tee sign on one of the 18 golf tees located on the golf course.
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