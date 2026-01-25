John Tuck Elementary Pto Inc

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John Tuck Elementary Pto Inc

Tornados in the High Desert: Dinner and Auction

8483 N W Lone Pine Rd

Terrebonne, OR 97760, USA

Dinner Ticket
$50

Your ticket includes a delicious dinner and two drink tickets to enjoy during the event.

Sponsored Table
$600

Includes a reserved table for 8 guests, dinner for each attendee, two (2) drink tickets per guest, and recognition as a Table Sponsor.

Silver Event Sponsor
$250

Event sponsors help make our Dinner & Auction possible by offsetting the cost of the event space, food, and drinks. Sponsors will receive recognition during the event.

Gold Event Sponsor
$350

Event sponsors help make our Dinner & Auction possible by offsetting the cost of the event space, food, and drinks. Sponsors will receive recognition during the event.

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