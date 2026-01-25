Tornados in the High Desert: Dinner and Auction

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Your ticket includes a delicious dinner and two drink tickets to enjoy during the event.
Includes a reserved table for 8 guests, dinner for each attendee, two (2) drink tickets per guest, and recognition as a Table Sponsor.
Event sponsors help make our Dinner & Auction possible by offsetting the cost of the event space, food, and drinks. Sponsors will receive recognition during the event.
Event sponsors help make our Dinner & Auction possible by offsetting the cost of the event space, food, and drinks. Sponsors will receive recognition during the event.
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