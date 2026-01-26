Kham's Klub, Inc.

Hosted by

Kham's Klub, Inc.

About this event

XXXXX2nd Annual - Kham's Klub Fairways for Autism Golf Scramble - May 29, 2026

175 Gleneagles Blvd

Richmond, KY 40475, USA

Platinum Sponsorship
$5,000

Be a platinum sponsor of the Kham's Klub Fairways for Autism Golf Scramble.


Custom Arrangements will be mode for this sponsorship package. Available options include:


1) Full Sponsorship of the Putting Green

2) Par-3 Contests

3) Other


Package:

- Custom Signage

- Setup a Table / Activity
- Digital Ads in Cart
- Platinum Sponsor Logo on Event Website
- Kham's Klub Website and Social Media
- Other Brand Highlights at Event


Sponsorships do not include entering a team into the event.

Please reach out and send logo to [email protected]

Gold Sponsorship
$2,500

Be a gold sponsor of the Kham's Klub Fairways for Autism Golf Scramble.


Custom Arrangements will be mode for this sponsorship package. Available options include:


1) Full Sponsorship of the Driving Range

2) Sponsor Silent Auction

3) Other


Package:

- Custom Signage

- Setup a table
- Digital Ads in Cart
- Gold Sponsor Logo on Event Website
- Kham's Klub Website and Social Media
- Other Brand Highlights at Event


Sponsorships do not include entering a team into the event.

Please reach out and send logo to [email protected]

Silver Sponsorship
$1,250

Be a silver sponsor of the Kham's Klub Fairways for Autism Golf Scramble.


Custom Arrangements will be mode for this sponsorship package. Available options include:


1) Full Sponsorship of Golf Carts

2) Brand the volunteer t-shirts

3) Beverage cart sponsorship

4) Other


Package:

- Custom Signage

- Setup a table
- Digital Ads in Cart
- Silver Sponsor Logo on Event Website
- Kham's Klub Website and Social Media
- Other Brand Highlights at Event


Sponsorships do not include entering a team into the event.

Please reach out and send logo to [email protected]

Bronze Sponsor - Sponsor a Hole
$750

Be a bronze sponsor by sponsoring a hole during the Kham's Klub Fairways for Autism Golf Scramble.


Package

- Custom Sign on Tee Box

- Setup a table and/or activity on designated Tee Box
- Digital Ad in Cart Upon Hole Arrival
- Logo on Event Website
- Kham's Klub Website and Social Media
- Other Brand Highlights at Event

Please reach out and send logo to [email protected]

Enter a Team
$600

Teams will include 4 players.

Participants will receive tee gifts, participate in $10,000 Hole in One contest, can play funny money games, be entered for raffles and more.

Once you purchase a team, you will be sent a link to complete the registration process.

Buy Team Mulligans
$100

Help your team get ahead by purchasing:

- 1 Team Mulligan (Must be used on the same shot; excludes Hole 17)

- 1 Team Advance to the Next Tee (Men Move to Red tees, Ladies move to yellow tees)

- 1 Team Pick-Up and GO! (counts as 1 putt)

Tee Gift Marketing Promotion
Free

Select this option if you're interested in contributing marketing or promotional items to the tee gifts.

Add a donation for Kham's Klub, Inc.

$

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