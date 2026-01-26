XXXXX2nd Annual - Kham's Klub Fairways for Autism Golf Scramble - May 29, 2026

Be a platinum sponsor of the Kham's Klub Fairways for Autism Golf Scramble.





Custom Arrangements will be mode for this sponsorship package. Available options include:





1) Full Sponsorship of the Putting Green

2) Par-3 Contests

3) Other





Package:

- Custom Signage

- Setup a Table / Activity

- Digital Ads in Cart

- Platinum Sponsor Logo on Event Website

- Kham's Klub Website and Social Media

- Other Brand Highlights at Event





Sponsorships do not include entering a team into the event.



Please reach out and send logo to [email protected]