XXXXX2nd Annual - Kham's Klub Fairways for Autism Golf Scramble - May 29, 2026

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About this event
Be a platinum sponsor of the Kham's Klub Fairways for Autism Golf Scramble.
Custom Arrangements will be mode for this sponsorship package. Available options include:
1) Full Sponsorship of the Putting Green
2) Par-3 Contests
3) Other
Package:
- Custom Signage
- Setup a Table / Activity
- Digital Ads in Cart
- Platinum Sponsor Logo on Event Website
- Kham's Klub Website and Social Media
- Other Brand Highlights at Event
Sponsorships do not include entering a team into the event.
Please reach out and send logo to [email protected]
Be a gold sponsor of the Kham's Klub Fairways for Autism Golf Scramble.
Custom Arrangements will be mode for this sponsorship package. Available options include:
1) Full Sponsorship of the Driving Range
2) Sponsor Silent Auction
3) Other
Package:
- Custom Signage
- Setup a table
- Digital Ads in Cart
- Gold Sponsor Logo on Event Website
- Kham's Klub Website and Social Media
- Other Brand Highlights at Event
Sponsorships do not include entering a team into the event.
Please reach out and send logo to [email protected]
Be a silver sponsor of the Kham's Klub Fairways for Autism Golf Scramble.
Custom Arrangements will be mode for this sponsorship package. Available options include:
1) Full Sponsorship of Golf Carts
2) Brand the volunteer t-shirts
3) Beverage cart sponsorship
4) Other
Package:
- Custom Signage
- Setup a table
- Digital Ads in Cart
- Silver Sponsor Logo on Event Website
- Kham's Klub Website and Social Media
- Other Brand Highlights at Event
Sponsorships do not include entering a team into the event.
Please reach out and send logo to [email protected]
Be a bronze sponsor by sponsoring a hole during the Kham's Klub Fairways for Autism Golf Scramble.
Package
- Custom Sign on Tee Box
- Setup a table and/or activity on designated Tee Box
- Digital Ad in Cart Upon Hole Arrival
- Logo on Event Website
- Kham's Klub Website and Social Media
- Other Brand Highlights at Event
Please reach out and send logo to [email protected]
Teams will include 4 players.
Participants will receive tee gifts, participate in $10,000 Hole in One contest, can play funny money games, be entered for raffles and more.
Once you purchase a team, you will be sent a link to complete the registration process.
Help your team get ahead by purchasing:
- 1 Team Mulligan (Must be used on the same shot; excludes Hole 17)
- 1 Team Advance to the Next Tee (Men Move to Red tees, Ladies move to yellow tees)
- 1 Team Pick-Up and GO! (counts as 1 putt)
Select this option if you're interested in contributing marketing or promotional items to the tee gifts.
$
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