Hosted by

Greater Lawrence Kiwanis Club Foundation Inc

About this event

2nd Annual Kiwanis 'For The Kids' Golf Tournament

5 Barker St

Boxford, MA 01921, USA

Golfer
$150

To register more golfers, click on the + sign and enter the names of your golfers. Enter "TBD" if you haven't confirmed the name of one of your party.

Hole Sponsor
$150

Sign with company logo displayed at sponsored hole. Opportunity to set up a marketing table or activity at sponsored hole. Logo included on all email blasts, social media posts and web content. Website and social media recognition.

Add a donation for Greater Lawrence Kiwanis Club Foundation Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!