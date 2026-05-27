2nd Annual Kiwanis 'For The Kids' Golf Tournament

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About this event
To register more golfers, click on the + sign and enter the names of your golfers. Enter "TBD" if you haven't confirmed the name of one of your party.
Sign with company logo displayed at sponsored hole. Opportunity to set up a marketing table or activity at sponsored hole. Logo included on all email blasts, social media posts and web content. Website and social media recognition.
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