2nd Annual Lagers for Liam Online Raffle

#1 Fitness Basket
$5
Class Pack for F45, 40oz. Stanley, Liquid IV packs
#2 Get The Led Out: A Celebration of "The Mighty Zep"
$5
6 guest tickets in a private VIP box plus access to the exclusive members only club: Founder's Room, to Get the Led Out at the Paramount Theatre on 12/26/24.
#3 Lotto Tree
$5
A Tree of Lotto Tickets!
#4 Nespresso Machine
$5
Nespresso machine!
#5: Culinary Cache: The Kitchen Essentials
$5
kitchen towels, potholder set, baking sheet, mini muffin tin, baking dish set, utensil set
#6 Espresso Yourself: The Ultimate Martini Raffle
$5
4x Martini glasses, shaker, coasters, Kettle one vodka, Kahlua, Bailey's, Cold brew concentrate
#7 Happy Holidays
$5
The ultimate christmas decoration and wrapping supply basket!
#8 Movie Night
$5
Popcorn machine, kernels, butter flavor & personal popcorn buckets!
#9 Home Improvement
$5
All the tools you could need!
#10 Kids Day Out 1
$5
Two Open Play Sessions at La La Land in Babylon, One Board Game and One Kids Craft
#11 Kids Day Out 2
$5
One month free membership to MyGym Babylon, Board Book, Ball, Toy Bag
#12 Wine Night 1
$5
2 bottles of White Wine, 2 wine glasses, ice bucket
#13 Wine Night 2
$5
2 bottles of Red Wine, 2 wine glasses, ice bucket
#14 Taco Night
$5
Chip & Dip Bowl Set, 1800 Tequila, Daiquiri Mix, Margarita glass set, Chips & Salsa
#15 Camping Getaway
$5
$100 NYS Campground Gift Card, cooler, yeti, and more camping accessories!
#16 Kids Day Out 3
$5
$25 to the Color Palette Lindenhurst, Ceramic paint kit, art kit, board game
#17 Get Cozy
$5
Plush Throw, Fuzzy Socks, Mug, Hot Cocoa, Calming tea, eye masks, essential oils & diffuser, journal
#18 Holiday Cookie Basket
$5
The ultimate holiday cookie baking set
#19 Let Loose: Self Care
$5
One hour Massage gift card to Fuel the Soul & a Shaper Image massage gun
#20 Pickleball Pro
$5
2 paddles, 4 balls, one bag, 2 yetis
#21 "Glow & Refresh: Ultimate Skincare Raffle Basket"
$5
Hydrafacial gift certificate to Shore Medical Associates, Ice roller, hair ties, eye makes, cozy socks
Add a donation for Liams Heart Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!