Liams Heart Inc
2nd Annual Lagers for Liam Online Raffle
#1 Fitness Basket
$5
Class Pack for F45, 40oz. Stanley, Liquid IV packs
Class Pack for F45, 40oz. Stanley, Liquid IV packs
More details...
Add
#2 Get The Led Out: A Celebration of "The Mighty Zep"
$5
6 guest tickets in a private VIP box plus access to the exclusive members only club: Founder's Room, to Get the Led Out at the Paramount Theatre on 12/26/24.
6 guest tickets in a private VIP box plus access to the exclusive members only club: Founder's Room, to Get the Led Out at the Paramount Theatre on 12/26/24.
More details...
Add
#3 Lotto Tree
$5
A Tree of Lotto Tickets!
A Tree of Lotto Tickets!
More details...
Add
#4 Nespresso Machine
$5
Nespresso machine!
Nespresso machine!
More details...
Add
#5: Culinary Cache: The Kitchen Essentials
$5
kitchen towels, potholder set, baking sheet, mini muffin tin, baking dish set, utensil set
kitchen towels, potholder set, baking sheet, mini muffin tin, baking dish set, utensil set
More details...
Add
#6 Espresso Yourself: The Ultimate Martini Raffle
$5
4x Martini glasses, shaker, coasters, Kettle one vodka, Kahlua, Bailey's, Cold brew concentrate
4x Martini glasses, shaker, coasters, Kettle one vodka, Kahlua, Bailey's, Cold brew concentrate
More details...
Add
#7 Happy Holidays
$5
The ultimate christmas decoration and wrapping supply basket!
The ultimate christmas decoration and wrapping supply basket!
More details...
Add
#8 Movie Night
$5
Popcorn machine, kernels, butter flavor & personal popcorn buckets!
Popcorn machine, kernels, butter flavor & personal popcorn buckets!
More details...
Add
#9 Home Improvement
$5
All the tools you could need!
All the tools you could need!
More details...
Add
#10 Kids Day Out 1
$5
Two Open Play Sessions at La La Land in Babylon, One Board Game and One Kids Craft
Two Open Play Sessions at La La Land in Babylon, One Board Game and One Kids Craft
More details...
Add
#11 Kids Day Out 2
$5
One month free membership to MyGym Babylon, Board Book, Ball, Toy Bag
One month free membership to MyGym Babylon, Board Book, Ball, Toy Bag
More details...
Add
#12 Wine Night 1
$5
2 bottles of White Wine, 2 wine glasses, ice bucket
2 bottles of White Wine, 2 wine glasses, ice bucket
More details...
Add
#13 Wine Night 2
$5
2 bottles of Red Wine, 2 wine glasses, ice bucket
2 bottles of Red Wine, 2 wine glasses, ice bucket
More details...
Add
#14 Taco Night
$5
Chip & Dip Bowl Set, 1800 Tequila, Daiquiri Mix, Margarita glass set, Chips & Salsa
Chip & Dip Bowl Set, 1800 Tequila, Daiquiri Mix, Margarita glass set, Chips & Salsa
More details...
Add
#15 Camping Getaway
$5
$100 NYS Campground Gift Card, cooler, yeti, and more camping accessories!
$100 NYS Campground Gift Card, cooler, yeti, and more camping accessories!
More details...
Add
#16 Kids Day Out 3
$5
$25 to the Color Palette Lindenhurst, Ceramic paint kit, art kit, board game
$25 to the Color Palette Lindenhurst, Ceramic paint kit, art kit, board game
More details...
Add
#17 Get Cozy
$5
Plush Throw, Fuzzy Socks, Mug, Hot Cocoa, Calming tea, eye masks, essential oils & diffuser, journal
Plush Throw, Fuzzy Socks, Mug, Hot Cocoa, Calming tea, eye masks, essential oils & diffuser, journal
More details...
Add
#18 Holiday Cookie Basket
$5
The ultimate holiday cookie baking set
The ultimate holiday cookie baking set
More details...
Add
#19 Let Loose: Self Care
$5
One hour Massage gift card to Fuel the Soul & a Shaper Image massage gun
One hour Massage gift card to Fuel the Soul & a Shaper Image massage gun
More details...
Add
#20 Pickleball Pro
$5
2 paddles, 4 balls, one bag, 2 yetis
2 paddles, 4 balls, one bag, 2 yetis
More details...
Add
#21 "Glow & Refresh: Ultimate Skincare Raffle Basket"
$5
Hydrafacial gift certificate to Shore Medical Associates, Ice roller, hair ties, eye makes, cozy socks
Hydrafacial gift certificate to Shore Medical Associates, Ice roller, hair ties, eye makes, cozy socks
More details...
Add
Add a donation for Liams Heart Inc
$
Did you know?
We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!
Continue