2nd annual Legacy Builders Father-Son Retreat

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About this event
Legacy Builders Father–Son Retreat is a powerful 3-day experience designed to strengthen the bond between fathers and sons through guided activities, meaningful conversations, team-building, and shared commitments. Families leave with stronger connections, practical communication tools, and memories that last a lifetime.
Registration: $50 per Father–Son Pair
Actual Retreat Value: $375
Includes meals, retreat materials, workshops, activities, and a keepsake gift.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!