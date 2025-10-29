Hartford Lions Soccer Academy, Inc

Annual L.I.O.N. Fundraising Gala

1214 Main St

Hartford, CT 06103

General admission
$125
Child Admission
$60

Age 14 & Under

Presenting Sponsor
$15,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Exclusive title, on-stage recognition and speaking opportunity, VIP table for 10 guests, co-developed community touchpoint and many more.

Visionary Sponsor
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Recognition as Visionary Sponsor across materials & full-page ad in program, press releases, logo on gala signage and website, VIP table for 10 guests.

Discipline Sponsor
$7,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Recognition as Discipline Sponsor across materials, full page ad in program, logo on gala signage and reserve seating for 8 guests.

Community Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Recognition as Community Sponsor across materials, half page ad in program logo on gala signage & website, reserve seating for 6 guests

Table Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

Recognition on table signage and reserve seating for 3 guests.

Friend of the Lions
$1,000

Name listing in event program and 2 tickets

